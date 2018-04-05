ThunderBand
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
ThunderBoll is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency.
ThunderBoll is based on Bollinger Bands and MACD Signal. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.
Recommendations
- The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
- The Expert can go on SOLUSD, JPYUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
- An Ecn broker is always recommended
- A low latency vps is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
Trading Hour
- Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
- Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
- Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
- Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
- Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes