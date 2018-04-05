ThunderBand

ThunderBoll is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency.

ThunderBoll is based on Bollinger Bands and MACD Signal. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.


Recommendations
  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on SOLUSD, JPYUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
Trading Hour
  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes



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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Thunder Sentinel
Alessandro Allegro
Utilities
ThunderSentinel is a simple yet powerful tool that helps you manage open positions automatically by closing them as soon as they reach your desired profit. It is designed for traders who want to automate the closure of trades without manually setting Take Profit levels. Main Features Automatic position closure: You can choose whether to close trades based on a profit in euros or on a percentage gain. Continuous monitoring: ThunderSentinel checks all open positions every X seconds (configurable
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