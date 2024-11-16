MA and SMMA with Bollinger Bands

Sliding Average with Bollinger Bands

General Information: The indicator combines two popular technical analysis tools:

  • Moving Averages (Simple Moving Average and Smoothed Moving Average) to assess the trend.
  • Bollinger Bands to analyze market volatility.

Main Components:

  1. SMA (Simple Moving Average): The simple moving average is calculated as the arithmetic mean of prices over a specified period.

Formula:

𝑆𝑀𝐴 = (𝑃1 + 𝑃2 + ⋯ + 𝑃𝑛) / 𝑛

Where:

  • 𝑃1, 𝑃2, …, 𝑃𝑛 are the closing prices for 𝑛 periods,
  • 𝑛 is the number of periods.

Features:

  • Quickly reacts to price changes.
  • Used for short-term trend analysis.
  1. SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average): The smoothed moving average takes into account the entire previous price history, minimizing fluctuations and market noise.

Formula:

First value: 𝑆𝑀𝑀𝐴1 = 𝑆𝑀𝐴

Subsequent values: 𝑆𝑀𝑀𝐴𝑡 = (𝑆𝑀𝑀𝐴𝑡₋₁ * (𝑛 - 1) + 𝑃𝑡) / 𝑛

Where:

  • 𝑆𝑀𝑀𝐴𝑡₋₁ is the previous smoothed average value,
  • 𝑃𝑡 is the current price,
  • 𝑛 is the number of periods.

Features:

  • Responds more slowly to price changes.
  • Suitable for long-term trend analysis.
  1. Bollinger Bands: Bollinger Bands are calculated based on the moving average and standard deviation, indicating the range of price fluctuations.

Formulas:

Upper band: Upper BB = MA + (StdDev * K)

Lower band: Lower BB = MA - (StdDev * K)

Where:

  • MA is the moving average (SMA or SMMA),
  • StdDev is the standard deviation over 𝑛 periods,
  • K is the standard deviation multiplier (default is 2.0).

Features:

  • Bands widen when volatility increases.
  • Narrow bands indicate low volatility.

Indicator Parameters:

  • len (SMA Length): Determines the number of periods for calculating the simple moving average. Example: If len = 9, the indicator will consider the last 9 bars for calculating SMA.

  • maLengthInput (Smoothing Length): Determines the period for calculating the smoothed moving average (SMMA). Example: If maLengthInput = 14, the indicator smooths values based on the last 14 bars.

  • bbMultInput (Bollinger Bands Multiplier): Indicates how many standard deviations the upper and lower bands are away from the mean. Example: If bbMultInput = 2.0, the bands will be at a distance of two standard deviations.

  • maTypeInput (Moving Average Type): A dropdown list for selecting the type of average:

    • SMA: Simple Moving Average.
    • SMMA: Smoothed Moving Average.

Advantages of the Indicator:

  • Flexibility:

    • Ability to choose between SMA and SMMA depending on market conditions.
    • Bollinger Bands automatically adjust to volatility.

  • Trend and Volatility Analysis:

    • Moving averages help determine the trend direction.
    • Bollinger Bands identify overbought/oversold zones and changes in volatility.

  • Ease of Adjustment:

    • All parameters are intuitive and easy to adjust.

How to Use the Indicator:

  • Trend Analysis:

    • The SMA/SMMA line shows the overall direction of the price:
      • Uptrend: Price is above the average, and the line is directed upward.
      • Downtrend: Price is below the average, and the line is directed downward.

  • Working with Bollinger Bands:

    • Price close to the upper band: Possible overbought zone, signal to sell.
    • Price close to the lower band: Possible oversold zone, signal to buy.
    • Bands narrowing: Indicates low volatility, potential impulsive breakout.

  • Smoothing (SMMA):

    • Use SMMA for long-term trends to avoid noise.

Example Usage:

  • SMA (9) and Bollinger Bands (K = 2.0):

    • Suitable for short-term strategies.
    • Quickly reacts to trend changes.

  • SMMA (14) and Bollinger Bands (K = 2.0):

    • Suitable for long-term analysis.
    • Smooths out short-term fluctuations.

Conclusion: The "Sliding Average with Bollinger Bands" indicator is a versatile tool that combines trend and volatility analysis, making it suitable for a wide range of strategies. With flexible settings, the user can adapt the indicator to their needs, whether for short-term trading or long-term analysis.


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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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