FlatLevels

The indicator looks for flat zones, where the price remained within a certain range for quite a long time.


Settings

  • History - history for calculation/display in bars
  • FlatBars - flat area width in bars
  • FlatRange - flat area height in pips
  • IncludeSmallBar - calculate using internal flat bars
  • CalcFlatType - calculate flat zones by (HIGH_LOW/OPEN_CLOSE)
  • DistanceForCheck - distance (in pips) from the flat level, at which the check is enabled
  • CountSignals - amount of signals per level
  • AutoCalcRange - height auto calculation (auto calculate a flat zone height)
  • AutoCalcPeriod - height auto calculation period in bars
  • ShowFillBars - fill bars (on/off)


Notification Settings

  • ShowSignalLevel - display the levels, at which the signal appeared
  • UseAlert - use audio alert (on/off)
  • SoundFileName - .wav file: (file name in the \Sounds\ terminal folder)


Level Display Settings

  • ShowLevels - display flat levels (on/off)
  • HowManyLevels - amount of the last zones: flat zones used to build the levels
  • FillLevel - fill the level (on/off)
  • ColorBuyLevel - buy level color
  • ColorSellLevel - sell level color
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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FlatZone
Aleksey Nasretdinov
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The indicator looks for flat zones, where the price remained within a certain range for quite a long time. Main Parameters Settings: History - history for calculation/display in bars FlatRange - height of a flat zone in pips  FlatBars - flat area width in bars  CalcFlatType - calculate flat zones by: (HIGH_LOW/OPEN_CLOSE) DistanceForCheck(pips) - the distance in pips from the level at which the test is activated CountSignals - the number of signals of a level AutoCalcRange - auto calculation of
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