Boom and Crash robot

Synthetic indeces are one of a kind of forex markets. Specially, on boom and crash indices on M1 timeframe is really interesting.

I always thought that it was impossible to catch spikes safely until today. Everything has it's limits. This EA is based on martingale strategy with low drawdown.

Max grid level is 3. When each trades goes on drawdown, the next trade will be multiplied by 2.

The EA does not use take-profit or stoploss. So the backtesting will show the same results as real-time trading. It will only close trades after a spike appears. 

This EA only trades both BOOM 500 and CRASH 500 indices.

How to install


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Shandrey Naswil Petersen
Indicators
trade boom and crash with trend arrows no repaint arrows direction of use  if you buy boom stoploss below arrow  if you sell crash stoploss above arrow please note that you need to follow trend to have perfect trades only use on m15   allow candles to close before taking trades please make sure you find this indicator useful as it has a 80% win rate on m15 h1 and h4 make good trades
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