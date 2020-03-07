Wave5

Description:
Wave5 is an adviser that trades on the Eliot wave theory and Fibonacci levels.

Currencies: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15


Detailed description:

The Wave5 Expert Advisor is trading on the EURUSD pair. A combination of several indicators is used to analyze the wave pattern. The decision to enter the transaction is made when the waves form up or down.
Most effectively, the expert trades on the M15 period on the EURUSD pair. There is a minimal risk with a sufficiently high profit.

Risk management:
The trading volume used to open positions is set as a percentage of the size of the deposit in the item lot percent size (I do not recommend placing more than 15%, otherwise the risk of losses increases significantly);
In all transactions, stop loss and take profit are set, according to an algorithm using Fibonacci levels.
The EA does NOT use martingale, averaging and pyramiding.

Advisor testing results: Wave5 with a leverage of 1: 100 and with an initial deposit of $ 10,000 on the EURUSD M15 instrument, during the period from 01/01/17 to 06/03/20, earned $ 81,395. According to the results of 38 months of trading, net profit amounted to 814%. The absolute drawdown is $ 1333, the maximum drawdown within the means is 30.23%.

You can get similar data by downloading the expert demo and testing it on EURUSD 15M.

Note!

Please note that this adviser may draw down for several months in a row. Before using, evaluate the EA on tests taking into account real ticks. I recommend installing EURUSD on a pair with a 15 minute timeframe!
Advisor does not guarantee a quick and stable profit!
