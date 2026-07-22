Novacore EA

NovaCore EA – Professional Multi-Asset Trading Expert Advisor

Overview

NovaCore EA is a professional automated trading system designed for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to the financial markets. It continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional decision-making and ensuring consistent execution.

The Expert Advisor has been developed with a strong focus on stability, precision, and ease of use, making it suitable for both experienced traders and those new to automated trading.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading.
  • Supports Gold, Forex pairs, and other CFD instruments.
  • Intelligent market analysis before opening positions.
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation.
  • Advanced risk management system.
  • Built-in trailing stop to protect profits.
  • Automatic position management after trade execution.
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5.
  • Optimized for reliable long-term performance.

Trading Logic

NovaCore EA continuously evaluates price movement and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

When predefined market conditions are met, the Expert Advisor automatically:

  • Opens a Buy or Sell position.
  • Calculates appropriate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
  • Manages the position without manual intervention.
  • Protects profits through dynamic trade management when applicable.

The system is designed to avoid unnecessary trades and focus only on opportunities that satisfy its internal trading criteria.

Risk Management

Risk control is one of the core components of NovaCore EA.

The Expert Advisor includes:

  • Configurable lot size.
  • Automatic risk control.
  • Protective Stop Loss.
  • Automatic Take Profit.
  • Dynamic trade management.
  • One-position management to reduce unnecessary exposure.

These features help maintain disciplined trading under different market conditions.

Recommended Settings

For most users, the default settings are carefully optimized and recommended for normal operation.

Only the following parameters usually need to be changed:

  • Lot Size
  • Magic Number
  • Risk Percentage (if enabled)

All other settings are preconfigured for optimal performance.

Installation

  1. Copy NovaCore EA to the Experts folder in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Restart the platform.
  3. Attach the Expert Advisor to the desired chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Keep the default settings unless you have advanced trading experience.

The Expert Advisor will begin monitoring the market automatically.

Advantages

  • Professional trade execution.
  • Fast decision-making.
  • Emotion-free trading.
  • Automatic position management.
  • Suitable for multiple instruments.
  • Easy installation.
  • Beginner-friendly.
  • Low maintenance after setup.

Important Notice

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate money management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading on a live account.


    Ready to Transform Your Trading?

    Contact us today for a live demo or to purchase NovaCore EA!

    • 📧 Email: Alla_safi2012@hotmail.com

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    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    3 (1)
    Experts
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