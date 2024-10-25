TMA Trendfilter

TMA & ATR Adjusted Indicator

The TMA & ATR Adjusted indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool that combines the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with the Average True Range (ATR) to provide dynamic market insights. This advanced indicator adapts to market volatility and offers a clear visualization of trends with customizable upper and lower bands.

Key Features:

Triangular Moving Average (TMA): A smooth moving average that gives more weight to central data points, providing a refined trend analysis. You can choose the price type (open, close, high, low) to calculate the TMA.

A smooth moving average that gives more weight to central data points, providing a refined trend analysis. You can choose the price type (open, close, high, low) to calculate the TMA. ATR-Based Bands: The indicator dynamically adjusts upper and lower bands around the TMA based on the ATR, offering flexible support and resistance zones according to market volatility.

The indicator dynamically adjusts upper and lower bands around the TMA based on the ATR, offering flexible support and resistance zones according to market volatility. Trend Detection with Color Coding: Visualize market trends with colored TMA lines. Green for strong upward trends, red for downward trends, and gray for neutral or sideways movement.

Visualize market trends with colored TMA lines. Green for strong upward trends, red for downward trends, and gray for neutral or sideways movement. Highly Customizable: Adjust the TMA period, ATR period, and ATR multiplier to suit different trading styles and market conditions.

Adjust the TMA period, ATR period, and ATR multiplier to suit different trading styles and market conditions. Real-Time Data Analysis: Works seamlessly with real-time price data, offering reliable insights for making informed trading decisions.

How It Works:

The TMA line smooths the price movement for clearer trend direction, while the ATR-based bands help identify potential breakout or reversal points.

The color-coded trend indication allows for quick identification of market momentum: green for uptrends, red for downtrends, and gray for flat or weak trends.

The bands expand or contract based on market volatility, helping traders adjust their strategies during high or low volatility periods.

Ideal For:

Trend-following traders looking for smoother trend lines.

Volatility-based trading strategies.

Traders who need dynamic support and resistance zones.

Enhance your trading with TMA & ATR Adjusted — the perfect balance of trend and volatility analysis for MetaTrader 5.