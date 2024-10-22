Trend Linear Regression Candles on Chart

Introducing the Linear Regression Candles Indicator for MQL5 – a powerful tool designed to work seamlessly across all instruments and timeframes.





This advanced indicator uses linear regression to provide accurate trend visualization directly on your candlestick chart, helping traders identify price direction and potential reversals with precision.





Whether you're trading Forex, stocks, or commodities, this versatile tool enhances your decision-making by offering clear insights into market dynamics.





Ideal for trend and range trading, the Linear Regression Candles Indicator adapts to any market condition, ensuring consistent and reliable results for traders of all levels.





If you have any questions, feel free to ask!





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dennisfinimento (send message)





For Buyers: If you want to include it into an profitable automated strategy, feel free to contact me, either I'll do a personal job or upload an EA to the market with this, depending on the requests and feedback from you!