Trend Linear Regression Candles on Chart

Introducing the Linear Regression Candles Indicator for MQL5 – a powerful tool designed to work seamlessly across all instruments and timeframes. 


This advanced indicator uses linear regression to provide accurate trend visualization directly on your candlestick chart, helping traders identify price direction and potential reversals with precision. 


Whether you're trading Forex, stocks, or commodities, this versatile tool enhances your decision-making by offering clear insights into market dynamics. 


Ideal for trend and range trading, the Linear Regression Candles Indicator adapts to any market condition, ensuring consistent and reliable results for traders of all levels.


If you have any questions, feel free to ask! 


https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dennisfinimento (send message)


For Buyers: If you want to include it into an profitable automated strategy, feel free to contact me, either I'll do a personal job or upload an EA to the market with this, depending on the requests and feedback from you!

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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LinearGainBreakoutEA
Dennis Willi Finimento
Experts
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dennisfinimento Overview     Range and Breakout Strategy which uses backevolving markets.     Optimized and backend by artificial intelligence to recognize direction in the market.     It has been tested for over 10 years using real tick data and has shown stable performance.     The advisor can be used on multiple account types, including micro, standard, or ECN accounts.     No martingale or he
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