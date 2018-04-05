LinearGainBreakoutEA

If you have any questions, feel free to send me a private message:









Overview





Range and Breakout Strategy which uses backevolving markets.

Optimized and backend by artificial intelligence to recognize direction in the market.

It has been tested for over 10 years using real tick data and has shown stable performance.

The advisor can be used on multiple account types, including micro, standard, or ECN accounts.

No martingale or hedge trading methods are used; instead, you can, but really don't need to, use take-profit and stop-loss to protect trades which are implemented.









Technical Details:





Strategy: Range and Breakout Strategy which uses backevolving markets.

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ; BRENT (Oil) ; Forex-Majors

Timeframe: M15 - H1 depending on the instrument

Minimum deposit: $100

You can run it on your PC if you have it turned on 24h but you'll need a VPS which will run 24/7 for stable work of the EA.

Account type: Any









Features:





Automatic execution of trades based on the algorithmic strategy

Take-profit and stop-loss to protect trades, very high winrates, 65-80%, usually trades closed by opposite signal

Customizable parameters for advanced users













BONUS OFFER:





Free lifetime updates, so you never miss out on future improvements or bug fixes.

EA in early development stage, so don't miss a chance!





Don't miss this opportunity! If you're interested in purchasing this EA, send me a message with any questions you may have.