ArbiMaster

ArbiMaster

The ArbiMaster is an advanced algorithm designed for executing arbitrage strategies between two correlated assets in the futures market. It automatically identifies price discrepancies between two instruments and performs simultaneous buy and sell operations to profit from these inefficiencies. The robot offers multiple arbitrage strategies, along with customizable risk management settings, making it ideal for traders seeking to explore market spreads in a secure and effective way.

Key Features:


  • Multiple Arbitrage Strategies    : Choose from four arbitrage strategies:
    • ASK asset 1 - BID asset 2 >= X
    • ASK asset 1 - BID asset 2 <= X
    • ASK asset 1 > ASK asset 2
    • BID asset 1 > BID asset 2

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Set profit targets and maximum loss limits to ensure positions are automatically closed when your goals are reached.

  • Custom Lot Sizes: Adjust the lot size of both assets to fit your risk strategy.

  • Scheduled Trading: Define start and end times for trading to ensure operations happen within the desired period.

  • Spread: Set maximum spread values to avoid trades in unfavorable market conditions.

  • Price Verification Using Depth of Market: The robot automatically verifies if the user’s desired prices are available in the depth of market, ensuring that orders are executed according to the established conditions, offering an additional layer of security.

  • Automatic Position Closure: Positions are closed automatically when profit targets or loss limits are reached, protecting the trader from additional risks.

Input Options:

  • Asset1 (Symbol 1): The symbol of the first asset to buy (e.g., "WINV24").
  • Asset2 (Symbol 2): The symbol of the second asset to sell (e.g., "INDV24").
  • Spread_1_Max: Maximum allowed spread for asset 1.
  • Spread_2_Max: Maximum allowed spread for asset 2.
  • LotesAtivo1: Lot size for asset 1.
  • LotesAtivo2: Lot size for asset 2.
  • StartTime: Trading start time (e.g., "09:00:00").
  • EndTime: Trading end time (e.g., "18:00:00").
  • TargetProfit: Total profit target value for closing positions.
  • MaxLoss: Maximum allowed loss before all positions are closed.
  • ValueX: Value controlling the arbitrage strategies based on price differences.
  • MaxArbitrage: Maximum number of arbitrage operations allowed in one session.
  • ArbitrageStrategy: Choose from one of the four available arbitrage strategies.

How It Works:

The robot continuously monitors the prices of both assets and executes simultaneous buy and sell orders according to the configured arbitrage strategy. Additionally, the built-in security mechanism checks the depth of market to ensure that the desired prices are available at the time of order execution. This protects the trader from unexpected executions and ensures trades are made according to the defined conditions. When profit targets are reached, or loss limits are triggered, the robot automatically closes all positions to protect capital.


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5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Two MA Filled
Henruque Gomes
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The Two MA Filled is a two moving averages indicator designed for traders seeking a more sophisticated and visual technical analysis. This indicator combines two customizable moving averages with a filling visual between them, allowing you to quickly visualize market trends and identify entry and exit opportunities. Key Features: Customizable Moving Averages: Set the periods and types of moving averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) for the fast and slow averages, tailoring the indicator to your tradin
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