GR Calendar Trading

GR-Calendar-Trading: Your Ally for Automated Economic Event Management

GR-Calendar-Trading is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to manage your trading operations based on significant economic events, optimizing strategies and protecting your profits. This EA is tailored for traders who want to make the most of economic data without losing control over their trades.

Uses the built-in Metatrader calendar.

Key Features:

  • Advance notification of important events
    Receive a notification every time a major economic event is about to occur. GR-Calendar-Trading constantly monitors the economic calendar and alerts you in advance (customizable time), allowing you to make timely and strategic decisions.
  • Choose which events to monitor
    You can monitor all major events (3 stars - maximum importance), or you can input the name of the events you want to keep track of, regardless of their importance. Additionally, you can filter by country or currency, offering maximum flexibility.
  • Automatic closure of profitable positions
    Protect your profits! GR-Calendar-Trading automatically closes all profitable positions when significant events occur, preventing unexpected losses due to market volatility caused by such events.
  • Closing of profitable positions at the end of the day
    This EA is programmed to close all profitable positions before the end of the day, ensuring you can capitalize on daily gains without risking overnight fluctuations.
  • Integration with your other EAs
    GR-Calendar-Trading sets a flag in the MetaTrader 5 global variables, making it perfect for integration with other strategies or Expert Advisors. Use this flag to synchronize your operations with other EAs and optimize your trading strategies. See configuration parameters below.

Why Use GR-Calendar-Trading?

  • Active profit protection: Manage risk and protect gains in an automated way, especially during unpredictable economic events.
  • Maximum integration: The use of global variables allows you to combine this EA with others, making it a flexible and versatile tool.
  • Suitable for any strategy: Whether you are a short-term trader or one who holds longer positions, GR-Calendar-Trading offers you dynamic and automatic control over your trades.

GR-Calendar-Trading is ideal for both professional and beginner traders who want to incorporate an advanced level of economic event management into their daily operations. Add it to your trading toolkit and get the most out of every trade, with the confidence of being prepared for any economic changes.


Configuration Parameters

Stop trading for ALL Important events: If true, the EA will operate with all important events (see the Calendar tab in Metatrader under the red Priority column).

Excluded Event by Name (;) separated: You can select which events you want to be notified about and activate the flag. Enter multiple events separated by the character ";". You can use the full event name or a partial one, see example:

  • CPI detects the events "CPI", "CPI y/y" and "Core CPI"

If the option Stop trading for ALL Important events is true, these events will be added to the important ones. If the option is set to false, only these events will be considered.

Event to ignore by Name (;) separated: Use this option if Stop trading for ALL Important events is set to true. It allows you to exclude certain events. For example, if you enter Crude Oil Stocks Change, which is a high-priority (Red) event, no notification will be sent, and no flag will be set for this event.

Calendar Filter By: Select whether to search for events by currency or by country. This is important if you're looking for events for Europe or a specific country. You can select by currency to include all events for countries using the Euro (Germany, Italy, Spain, etc.).

Country calendar (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 separated by ;): Indicate the country code (e.g., EU -> Europe, US -> United States, GB -> Great Britain).

Examples: EU,US,GB

Currency Calendar: Indicate the currency.

Examples: EUR,USD,GBP

Stop trading before X Minutes: This value, expressed in minutes, indicates how much time in advance to send the notification and, if active, to close the profitable positions (see parameter Manage Open Position for more details).

Example: If the value is set to 30 minutes and the event is scheduled for 12:00, the notification will be sent at 11:30, and positions will be closed.

Start trading after X Minutes: This value, expressed in minutes, indicates how much time after the event it is possible to open new positions (flag removed).

Example: If the value is set to 60 minutes and the event is scheduled for 12:00, new positions can be opened at 12:55 (the flag is removed).

ATTENTION! Why 5 minutes earlier? Because if the flag were removed at 13:00, and at the same time an EA is set to open a new position, the flag might not have been removed yet, as it's not possible to perfectly manage the execution timing of different EAs.

Manage Open Position: This is a key parameter for managing open positions. If False, it doesn't execute any operation; if True:

  • Closes all profitable positions near an important event (Stop trading before X Minutes). The check is performed every 5 minutes until the event time.
  • Closes all profitable positions in the last trading hour, regardless of the events.

Close position at End of Day: If true, the Manage Open Position option (if enabled) closes profitable positions in the last trading hour. The trading hour varies from symbol to symbol. For example, for EURUSD, it is 23:59, for STOXX50, it is 22:59 (time refers to the broker, which may differ from local time), so the last trading hour for EURUSD is from 23:00 to 23:59. The check is performed every 5 minutes (23:00, 23:05, 23:10, etc.).

Enable Capital Saving: If true, monitors open positions, and if the loss exceeds the value derived from the percentage entered in the Capital Saving Percentage (Balance) field, it closes the position.

Capital Saving Percentage (Balance): Indicates the maximum loss percentage for each position. The percentage is calculated based on the account balance, NOT equity.

Enable Log: If true, writes logs in the Experts tab of Metatrader. I recommend setting this parameter to true.

Enable Debug Log: If true, writes additional logs in the Experts tab of Metatrader, useful for debugging.

Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA.

EA Comment: EA comment.


Installation

The EA can be attached to any symbol and timeframe, GR-Calendar-Trading check is performed every 5 minutes (e.g., 10:05, 10:10, 10:15, 10:20, and so on).

Even though it doesn't open new positions, you can configure the EA to manage open positions, and therefore it is necessary to activate the Allow Algo Trading flag.

I developed this EA for my daily trading and have been using and improving it for a long time. I decided to release it because I believe it will be useful for you too.

I recommend testing it in a DEMO environment before using it for your real trades.


Disclaimer

Use of the Expert Advisor

The Expert Advisor (EA) provided is an automated tool for trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The user acknowledges that the use of this EA is at their own risk and that there are no guarantees of profit or future performance. Historical or simulated results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Disclaimer of Liability

The author of the EA is not responsible for any losses incurred while using the Expert Advisor, including but not limited to financial losses, service interruptions, or technical or software malfunctions. The EA is provided "as is" without any warranty, express or implied, regarding its accuracy, reliability, or fitness for particular purposes.

Modifications

The use of this Expert Advisor implies acceptance of this disclaimer. The author reserves the right to modify the content of this disclaimer at any time without notice.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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