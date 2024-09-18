Top Loss

ea use AI for Tranding 

  • please use ea M1 time 
  • symbol : US30 
  • type account : Raw sperad
  • Volume : 0.01 in 100$ Balance

There is no requirement for complexity, for proper transactions and a regular profit routine, the best results can be obtained by observing the basic principles and not getting confused in unnecessary complications. The best strategy for you is the strategy that you understand and feel comfortable with

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4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Alireza Kalamati
1664
Alireza Kalamati 2024.09.18 18:16 
 

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Habib Jafari
168
Reply from developer Habib Jafari 2024.09.18 18:17
thanks bro
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