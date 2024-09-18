Top Loss
- Experts
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- Version: 2.92
- Activations: 5
ea use AI for Tranding
- please use ea M1 time
- symbol : US30
- type account : Raw sperad
- Volume : 0.01 in 100$ Balance
There is no requirement for complexity, for proper transactions and a regular profit routine, the best results can be obtained by observing the basic principles and not getting confused in unnecessary complications. The best strategy for you is the strategy that you understand and feel comfortable with
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