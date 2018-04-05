Proitpulse MT5

ProItPulse Expert Advisor – MT5 Version

This EA is based on an innovative grid strategy, which opens positions both during drawdowns and in profit to maximize gains. Over 5 years of development have gone into optimizing this strategy for maximum efficiency and security.



Special offer until May 15, 2025 $59.99 after the date 99.99$





Simply apply it to EUR/USD H1 and start trading! The EA is ready to use with default settings.









Recommendations:

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $1200 for 0.01 lot or $12 on a micro lot account

Account type: Any





Risk Warning:

Please be aware of the risks involved before purchasing the ProItPulse Expert Advisor . Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (the EA can also generate losses). Only invest money you can afford to lose.



























