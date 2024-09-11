FixTrader Pro MT4

FixTrader Pro: Your Key to Successful Trading on Key Levels!

FixTrader Pro is a powerful expert advisor designed to automate trading around key levels such as Tokyo Fix, London Fix, and Gold Fix. Ideal for traders seeking reliable signals with minimal manual involvement, this EA is optimized for key market moments.

Recommended Major Assets for Trading with FixTrader Pro

Currency Pairs:

EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar)

(Euro/US Dollar) GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar)

(Pound/US Dollar) USD/JPY (US Dollar/Japanese Yen)

(US Dollar/Japanese Yen) USD/CHF (US Dollar/Swiss Franc)

(US Dollar/Swiss Franc) AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar)

(Australian Dollar/US Dollar) USD/CAD (US Dollar/Canadian Dollar)

Metals:

XAU/USD (Gold/US Dollar)

(Gold/US Dollar) XAG/USD (Silver/US Dollar)

Major Indices:

S&P 500 (USA)

(USA) Nasdaq 100 (USA)

(USA) Dow Jones Industrial Average (USA)

(USA) DAX 40 (Germany)

(Germany) CAC 40 (France)

(France) FTSE 100 (UK)

These assets provide high liquidity and significant volatility, which allows for the effective application of the FixTrader Pro strategy, focused on key levels and price fixings by major players.

Feedback

We welcome any questions or comments about the operation of FixTrader Pro. If you encounter any problems, please contact us for assistance.

Settings

Account Type : Classic, ECN, PRO

: Classic, ECN, PRO Leverage : Any

: Any Timeframe : M5

: M5 Settings : Default

: Default Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes

After Purchase

