FixTrader Pro MT4
- Experts
- Andrei Krisiuk
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 11 septembre 2024
- Activations: 15
|Live signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2255827
FixTrader Pro: Your Key to Successful Trading on Key Levels!
FixTrader Pro is a powerful expert advisor designed to automate trading around key levels such as Tokyo Fix, London Fix, and Gold Fix. Ideal for traders seeking reliable signals with minimal manual involvement, this EA is optimized for key market moments.
Key Features and Benefits of FixTrader Pro:
-
Automated Trading on Key Levels:
- Set a candle price to act as your take profit, and when the market approaches, orders are opened sequentially based on price direction. This approach maximizes your chances of capitalizing on key price levels.
-
Flexible Trading Time Setup:
- Configure the exact time for order placement using the opening candle hour and minute. FixTrader Pro ensures trades are placed at optimal times, such as around key market fixes.
-
Distance-Based Trading:
- Customize the distance from entry to take profit and stop loss, allowing for dynamic adjustments to match current market conditions. This gives you full control over risk management.
-
Order and Risk Management:
- The EA manages pending orders with automatic deletion after a specified period and can close active orders once the set trading time has passed.
- Control risk with drawdown limits, which you can set in dollars. This feature is perfect for prop firms—just adjust the lot size and set the drawdown level to align with your firm's daily drawdown limits.
-
Breakeven and ATR-Based Stop Loss:
- Enable ATR Stop Loss and Breakeven functions to protect profits. The breakeven feature automatically moves your stop loss to break-even once the trade reaches a specified profit level.
-
Preset and Customizable Settings with Set Files:
- FixTrader Pro is optimized for testing Tokyo Fix trading on the EUR/USD pair. For prop firms, simply reduce the lot size and set the drawdown limit to match the daily allowed drawdown.
- No additional set files are required for this pair; the EA is fully configured for optimal performance on EUR/USD.
- For other currency pairs, backtesting is recommended to tailor settings to current market conditions. If you're unsure how to optimize the settings, feel free to reach out, and we’ll gladly provide preconfigured set files for additional pairs.
-
Maximum Transparency:
- All key parameters are displayed for full visibility of the advisor’s activity, giving you confidence in every trade.
Recommended Major Assets for Trading with FixTrader Pro
Currency Pairs:
- EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar)
- GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar)
- USD/JPY (US Dollar/Japanese Yen)
- USD/CHF (US Dollar/Swiss Franc)
- AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar)
- USD/CAD (US Dollar/Canadian Dollar)
Metals:
- XAU/USD (Gold/US Dollar)
- XAG/USD (Silver/US Dollar)
Major Indices:
- S&P 500 (USA)
- Nasdaq 100 (USA)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average (USA)
- DAX 40 (Germany)
- CAC 40 (France)
- FTSE 100 (UK)
These assets provide high liquidity and significant volatility, which allows for the effective application of the FixTrader Pro strategy, focused on key levels and price fixings by major players.
Settings
- Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO
- Leverage: Any
- Timeframe: M5
- Settings: Default
- Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes
After Purchase
If you have already made a purchase, please review the recommended user guide:
FixTrader Pro is your trusted trading assistant, handling the complexity of automated trading while giving you flexibility and control. Whether you're trading for yourself or with a prop firm, FixTrader Pro ensures your strategy is executed flawlessly, while protecting your capital.