Gold StronGer Mt4

Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios.





Key Features:





Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, avoiding risky approaches like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. It is based on indicators such as ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify momentum increases or decreases and candle analysis strategies (such as Heiken Ashi) to ensure precise entry and exit points.





Robust Risk Management: With well-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, the robot protects your capital in every trade. In addition, it has extra capital protections, such as maximum loss and capital allocation limits, avoiding large exposures and preserving your account during periods of high volatility.





Complete Order Control: The robot precisely manages market conditions, such as trading hours, avoiding weekend trades, and limiting trades per day, automatically adjusting parameters in real-time according to market changes.





Accepted by Major Proprietary Trading Firms: Fully compatible with leading prop trading platforms, for both evaluation and management phases, making this robot an excellent choice for traders looking to operate in professional environments and achieve maximum leverage without compromising security.





Customization and Flexibility: The robot offers various customization options, including order expiration time control and market distance adjustments. It has been designed to adapt to different investor profiles, offering an automated and efficient approach for all types of traders.





Indicators Used: Based on widely recognized technical indicators such as ADX (to measure trend strength), moving averages to filter false signals, and candle analysis with Heiken Ashi to capture precise movements. The strategies are designed to identify optimal entry and exit points, maximizing gains in both bullish and bearish markets.





Additional Benefits:





No exposure to excessive risk with "recovery" strategies like Martingale.

Automatic capital protection with configurable capital security parameters.

Automatic order management, with intelligent trailing stop and position closing at the end of the day or scheduled times, depending on your settings.

Ideal for Professional and Beginner Traders: Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting in the market, this robot adapts perfectly to your trading style, offering an automated solution that operates with safety and high efficiency.





Ready for Action: Activate your robot today and let technology work for you, while you focus on what really matters: your financial goals!