Blue Scalper EA


PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE PURCHASE FOR DISCOUNT UP TO 50% 


Blue Scalper EA 

The Blue Scalper EA is an automated trading tool designed for both Forex and stock markets. Created by BlueTrade, this EA uses a combination of five popular technical indicators: Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, Hull Moving Average (HMA), and ATR. It waits for all these indicators to agree on a BUY or SELL signal before jumping into a trade, ensuring more accurate and reliable entries.

Key Features:

  • Indicator Combo Strategy: The EA only trades when all five indicators align on a clear BUY or SELL signal, which helps in making well-informed decisions.
  • Smart Position Management: It closes trades based on signals from ATR and Bollinger Bands, or you can set fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: This feature helps protect your profits by moving the stop loss as the market moves in your favor.

Parameters:

  1. Magic Number: A unique ID for the EA's trades, making it easy to manage them separately.
  2. Lot Mode: Choose between a fixed lot size or let the EA adjust the size based on your account balance.
  3. Lot Size: Set the size of each trade according to your risk preference.
  4. Stop Loss (SL): Set a limit on how much you're willing to lose per trade, either as a fixed number or dynamically.
  5. Take Profit (TP): Set a target for how much profit you want to make on each trade.
  6. Trailing Stop Loss:
    • Trigger: Activates the trailing stop loss after reaching a certain profit level.
    • Distance: How far behind the price the trailing stop follows, in pips.
  7. Indicators: The EA uses Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, HMA, and ATR, each with customizable timeframes.
  8. Entry Criteria: Trades are opened only when all indicators signal the same direction.
  9. Exit Criteria: Trades can be closed based on ATR and Bollinger Bands signals or fixed SL & TP levels.

Benefits:

  • Hands-Free Trading: The EA handles trades automatically, saving you time and reducing emotional trading decisions.
  • Reliable Entries: By requiring all five indicators to align, the EA helps ensure that trades are made with strong signals.
  • Flexible Risk Management: You can choose to let the EA manage trades with ATR and Bollinger Bands or set fixed levels.

Usage Example:

Imagine you're using the Blue Scalper EA with indicators set across different timeframes. Once all indicators agree on a BUY signal, the EA opens a trade. It then manages the trade using a trailing stop loss and can exit based on ATR and Bollinger Bands signals or your pre-set SL & TP levels. This setup allows for a thoughtful and well-rounded trading experience, letting the EA do the heavy lifting.

ATTENTION : Please contact me after purchase for more details about set file of your pair or stock.
ATTENTION : The EA is mainly designed for EURUSD and may works other pairs in forex market.
 ATTENTION : The EA is timeframe sensitive if 'current' timeframe is selected in settings.

 


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Christopher Dirks
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Christopher Dirks 2024.08.23 22:29 
 

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Ely Aleskry
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Reply from developer Ely Aleskry 2024.08.24 00:12
Glad you had a good experience with my EAs. Thank you sir.
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