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Blue Scalper EA

The Blue Scalper EA is an automated trading tool designed for both Forex and stock markets. Created by BlueTrade, this EA uses a combination of five popular technical indicators: Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, Hull Moving Average (HMA), and ATR. It waits for all these indicators to agree on a BUY or SELL signal before jumping into a trade, ensuring more accurate and reliable entries.

Key Features:

Indicator Combo Strategy: The EA only trades when all five indicators align on a clear BUY or SELL signal, which helps in making well-informed decisions.

Smart Position Management: It closes trades based on signals from ATR and Bollinger Bands, or you can set fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels.

Trailing Stop Loss: This feature helps protect your profits by moving the stop loss as the market moves in your favor.

Parameters:

Magic Number: A unique ID for the EA's trades, making it easy to manage them separately. Lot Mode: Choose between a fixed lot size or let the EA adjust the size based on your account balance. Lot Size: Set the size of each trade according to your risk preference. Stop Loss (SL): Set a limit on how much you're willing to lose per trade, either as a fixed number or dynamically. Take Profit (TP): Set a target for how much profit you want to make on each trade. Trailing Stop Loss: Trigger: Activates the trailing stop loss after reaching a certain profit level.

Distance: How far behind the price the trailing stop follows, in pips. Indicators: The EA uses Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, HMA, and ATR, each with customizable timeframes. Entry Criteria: Trades are opened only when all indicators signal the same direction. Exit Criteria: Trades can be closed based on ATR and Bollinger Bands signals or fixed SL & TP levels.

Benefits:

Hands-Free Trading: The EA handles trades automatically, saving you time and reducing emotional trading decisions.

Reliable Entries: By requiring all five indicators to align, the EA helps ensure that trades are made with strong signals.

Flexible Risk Management: You can choose to let the EA manage trades with ATR and Bollinger Bands or set fixed levels.

Usage Example:

Imagine you're using the Blue Scalper EA with indicators set across different timeframes. Once all indicators agree on a BUY signal, the EA opens a trade. It then manages the trade using a trailing stop loss and can exit based on ATR and Bollinger Bands signals or your pre-set SL & TP levels. This setup allows for a thoughtful and well-rounded trading experience, letting the EA do the heavy lifting.



ATTENTION : Please contact me after purchase for more details about set file of your pair or stock.

ATTENTION : The EA is mainly designed for EURUSD and may works other pairs in forex market.

ATTENTION : The EA is timeframe sensitive if 'current' timeframe is selected in settings.





