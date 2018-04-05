PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE PURCHASE FOR DISCOUNT UP TO 50%



BlueMACross EA by BlueTrade

The BlueMACross EA is an automated trading tool designed specifically for the USD/JPY currency pair. Developed by BlueTrade, this EA uses a classic Moving Average crossover strategy to spot trade opportunities. When two moving averages cross each other, it signals a potential BUY or SELL, and the EA takes action accordingly.

Key Features:

Moving Average Crossover Strategy: The EA relies on the crossover of two moving averages (fast and slow) to generate trade signals, making it an ideal fit for trading the USD/JPY pair.

The EA relies on the crossover of two moving averages (fast and slow) to generate trade signals, making it an ideal fit for trading the USD/JPY pair. Smart Trade Management: Once a trade is opened, the EA manages it using a Trailing Stop Loss or fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to lock in profits and limit losses.

Once a trade is opened, the EA manages it using a Trailing Stop Loss or fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to lock in profits and limit losses. Optimized for USD/JPY: The EA is fine-tuned to work best with the USD/JPY currency pair, taking advantage of its specific market dynamics.

Parameters:

Magic Number: A unique ID for tracking the EA’s trades, helping you manage different strategies easily. Lot Mode: Choose between a fixed lot size or let the EA adjust the size based on your account balance. Lot Size: Set the trade size according to your risk tolerance. Stop Loss (SL): Set a stop loss level to cap your potential losses, either as a fixed number of pips or dynamically. Take Profit (TP): Set a take profit target to secure your gains at a certain level. Trailing Stop Loss: Trigger: Starts trailing the stop loss once a certain profit level is reached.

Starts trailing the stop loss once a certain profit level is reached. Distance: Sets how closely the trailing stop follows the price in pips. Fast Moving Average: Customize the period and type of the fast-moving average for quick reaction to market changes. Slow Moving Average: Customize the period and type of the slow-moving average to smooth out market noise. Entry Criteria: Trades are triggered when the fast moving average crosses above or below the slow moving average. Exit Criteria: Positions are closed based on either the trailing stop, fixed SL & TP levels, or when the moving averages cross back.

Benefits:

Automatic Trading: The EA handles the entire trading process for the USD/JPY pair, from entry to exit, allowing you to take advantage of the market’s movements without constant monitoring.

The EA handles the entire trading process for the USD/JPY pair, from entry to exit, allowing you to take advantage of the market’s movements without constant monitoring. Proven Strategy: Moving average crossovers are a reliable method for identifying trends and potential trade opportunities, particularly effective for the USD/JPY market.

Moving average crossovers are a reliable method for identifying trends and potential trade opportunities, particularly effective for the USD/JPY market. Customizable: You can tweak the moving average settings to fit your preferred trading style and market conditions for the USD/JPY pair.

Usage Example:

A trader sets up the BlueMACross EA with a fast moving average of 10 periods and a slow moving average of 50 periods, optimized for USD/JPY. When the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average, the EA opens a BUY trade. The trade is managed using a trailing stop loss and can be closed when the moving averages cross back or when predefined SL & TP levels are hit. This setup is tailored to capitalize on trending opportunities in the USD/JPY market while maintaining effective risk control.

ATTENTION : Please contact me after purchase for more details about set file of your pair.





