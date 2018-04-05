BlueMACross

PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE PURCHASE FOR DISCOUNT UP TO 50%

BlueMACross EA by BlueTrade

The BlueMACross EA is an automated trading tool designed specifically for the USD/JPY currency pair. Developed by BlueTrade, this EA uses a classic Moving Average crossover strategy to spot trade opportunities. When two moving averages cross each other, it signals a potential BUY or SELL, and the EA takes action accordingly.

Key Features:

  • Moving Average Crossover Strategy: The EA relies on the crossover of two moving averages (fast and slow) to generate trade signals, making it an ideal fit for trading the USD/JPY pair.
  • Smart Trade Management: Once a trade is opened, the EA manages it using a Trailing Stop Loss or fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to lock in profits and limit losses.
  • Optimized for USD/JPY: The EA is fine-tuned to work best with the USD/JPY currency pair, taking advantage of its specific market dynamics.

Parameters:

  1. Magic Number: A unique ID for tracking the EA’s trades, helping you manage different strategies easily.
  2. Lot Mode: Choose between a fixed lot size or let the EA adjust the size based on your account balance.
  3. Lot Size: Set the trade size according to your risk tolerance.
  4. Stop Loss (SL): Set a stop loss level to cap your potential losses, either as a fixed number of pips or dynamically.
  5. Take Profit (TP): Set a take profit target to secure your gains at a certain level.
  6. Trailing Stop Loss:
    • Trigger: Starts trailing the stop loss once a certain profit level is reached.
    • Distance: Sets how closely the trailing stop follows the price in pips.
  7. Fast Moving Average: Customize the period and type of the fast-moving average for quick reaction to market changes.
  8. Slow Moving Average: Customize the period and type of the slow-moving average to smooth out market noise.
  9. Entry Criteria: Trades are triggered when the fast moving average crosses above or below the slow moving average.
  10. Exit Criteria: Positions are closed based on either the trailing stop, fixed SL & TP levels, or when the moving averages cross back.

Benefits:

  • Automatic Trading: The EA handles the entire trading process for the USD/JPY pair, from entry to exit, allowing you to take advantage of the market’s movements without constant monitoring.
  • Proven Strategy: Moving average crossovers are a reliable method for identifying trends and potential trade opportunities, particularly effective for the USD/JPY market.
  • Customizable: You can tweak the moving average settings to fit your preferred trading style and market conditions for the USD/JPY pair.

Usage Example:

A trader sets up the BlueMACross EA with a fast moving average of 10 periods and a slow moving average of 50 periods, optimized for USD/JPY. When the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average, the EA opens a BUY trade. The trade is managed using a trailing stop loss and can be closed when the moving averages cross back or when predefined SL & TP levels are hit. This setup is tailored to capitalize on trending opportunities in the USD/JPY market while maintaining effective risk control.

ATTENTION : Please contact me after purchase for more details about set file of your pair.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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