The Captain Bot Divisas

The Captain is a Bot specialized in recoil points,
corrections and trend changes for currencies.

The currency pairs that the client chooses must not have an upward or downward trend in a period of at least 2 years.

We recommend the following pairs;

AUDUSD - AUDCAD - EURGBP - EURAUD - EURUSD - EURCAD - USDCAD - GBPCAD - GBPAUD - GBPUSD

Among others that we are updating.

Leverage 1:500
Minimum money in account: us 300
Chart timing: H1 (normal days) and H4 (high volatility days)
Position opening: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (GMT -3:00)
In the event that the positions are still open before closing the market, it is recommended to close them, since the costs of the open position are not justified by the risk of Gabs without analysis.

Each broker has different types of "mt5", the bot is backtested with the FBS broker, and Exness, but many other brokers may close operations automatically, or put the lot wrong, or simply open operations where they do not belong.
In case you prefer another broker, it is suggested to use "demo" to see if the bot works correctly with that mt5.

Good operation is due to several filters that can safeguard the
capitals and give it considerable growth, between schedules, days and divergences.

It is suggested that manual operations are not used while using the bot since some brokers close operations when changing timings, among other suggestions will be given later.

This bot is used by several investment funds as personal accounts, that means they will have continuous Support.
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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The Captain Bot Forex
Natan Israel Di Gionantonio
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The Captain is a Bot specialized in recoil points, corrections and trend changes for currencies. The currency pairs that the client chooses must not have an upward or downward trend in a period of at least 2 years. We recommend the following pairs; AUDUSD - AUDCAD - EURGBP - EURAUD - EURUSD - EURCAD - USDCAD - GBPCAD - GBPAUD - GBPUSD Among others that we are updating. Leverage 1:500 Minimum money in account: us 300 Chart timing: H1 (normal days) and H4 (high volatility days) Position open
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