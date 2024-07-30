The Captain Bot Forex

The Captain is a Bot specialized in recoil points,

corrections and trend changes for currencies.





The currency pairs that the client chooses must not have an upward or downward trend in a period of at least 2 years.





We recommend the following pairs;





AUDUSD - AUDCAD - EURGBP - EURAUD - EURUSD - EURCAD - USDCAD - GBPCAD - GBPAUD - GBPUSD





Among others that we are updating.





Leverage 1:500

Minimum money in account: us 300

Chart timing: H1 (normal days) and H4 (high volatility days)

Position opening: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (GMT -3:00)

In the event that the positions are still open before closing the market, it is recommended to close them, since the costs of the open position are not justified by the risk of Gabs without analysis.





Each broker has different types of "mt5", the bot is backtested with the FBS broker, and Exness, but many other brokers may close operations automatically, or put the lot wrong, or simply open operations where they do not belong.

In case you prefer another broker, it is suggested to use "demo" to see if the bot works correctly with that mt5.





Good operation is due to several filters that can safeguard the

capitals and give it considerable growth, between schedules, days and divergences.





It is suggested that manual operations are not used while using the bot since some brokers close operations when changing timings, among other suggestions will be given later.





This bot is used by several investment funds as personal accounts, that means they will have continuous Support.