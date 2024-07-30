The Captain Bot Forex

The Captain is a Bot specialized in recoil points,
corrections and trend changes for currencies.

The currency pairs that the client chooses must not have an upward or downward trend in a period of at least 2 years.

We recommend the following pairs;

AUDUSD - AUDCAD - EURGBP - EURAUD - EURUSD - EURCAD - USDCAD - GBPCAD - GBPAUD - GBPUSD

Among others that we are updating.

Leverage 1:500
Minimum money in account: us 300
Chart timing: H1 (normal days) and H4 (high volatility days)
Position opening: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (GMT -3:00)
In the event that the positions are still open before closing the market, it is recommended to close them, since the costs of the open position are not justified by the risk of Gabs without analysis.

Each broker has different types of "mt5", the bot is backtested with the FBS broker, and Exness, but many other brokers may close operations automatically, or put the lot wrong, or simply open operations where they do not belong.
In case you prefer another broker, it is suggested to use "demo" to see if the bot works correctly with that mt5.

Good operation is due to several filters that can safeguard the
capitals and give it considerable growth, between schedules, days and divergences.

It is suggested that manual operations are not used while using the bot since some brokers close operations when changing timings, among other suggestions will be given later.

This bot is used by several investment funds as personal accounts, that means they will have continuous Support.
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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