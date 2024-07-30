Best indicator window

The only indicator i use with MA. Best indicator for me it shows everything you need to know for trading. Many updates will be in the future. If you have any idea what to add to it then comment or write me or if you have any issues please comment or write me , but i didnt found any error in it , everything works perfectly fine.

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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