Best indicator window

The only indicator i use with MA. Best indicator for me it shows everything you need to know for trading. Many updates will be in the future. If you have any idea what to add to it then comment or write me or if you have any issues please comment or write me , but i didnt found any error in it , everything works perfectly fine.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Produits recommandés
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicateurs
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
HeikenAshi
Vasile Verdes
Indicateurs
Heiken Ashi Pro – Outil personnalisable pour la visualisation des tendances Heiken Ashi Pro est un indicateur pour MetaTrader 5 qui génère des bougies Heiken Ashi modifiées à l’aide d’un large éventail de paramètres personnalisables. Il permet d’adapter l’affichage des tendances grâce à différentes moyennes mobiles et méthodes de calcul de prix. Fonctionnalités principales : Comprend 34 types de moyennes mobiles, y compris SMA, EMA, HMA, KAMA, JMA, TEMA, DEMA, McGinley, Super Smoother, Gaussienn
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicateurs
Qu'est-ce que le Schaff Trend Cycle ? Le Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) est un indicateur de type oscillateur conçu pour détecter rapidement les retournements de tendance. Contrairement aux indicateurs traditionnels comme les moyennes mobiles ou le MACD, le STC combine les cycles de marché avec le momentum pour identifier plus clairement le début et la fin d'une tendance. Caractéristiques principales Signaux de retournement clairs : la ligne STC monte en tendance haussière et descend en tendance baiss
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicateurs
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator
Darius Hans Lischka
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Êtes-vous prêt à devenir le Sherlock Holmes du trading forex ? ️‍️ Nous vous présentons l'outil ultime pour le trading : l'indicateur ** Lisek Levels and Channels ** !!! Oubliez le jonglage avec plusieurs indicateurs comme dans un numéro de cirque. Nous avons emballé tout ce dont vous avez besoin dans un spectacle impressionnant : * Niveaux de prix ? C'est fait ! * Canaux de prix ? Vous pouvez y compter ! * VWAP de prix ? Oh oui ! * Volume On Balance ? Tout est là ! Et la cerise
FREE
Pivot SR
Wartono
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
It identifies the pivot, support, and resistance price levels of the selected timeframe and then draws lines onto the chart. FEATURES: Option to specify the Timeframe Period in the PivotSR calculation. Option to display the PivotSR of the last candle, of every candle, or of the current candle. Options for displaying labels, line thickness, and line color. PivotSR can be interpreted as reversal levels or past price reactions that can be used as the basis for current price analysis. Some traders b
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicateurs
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
MACD Predictor MT4
Jianyuan Huang
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Macd Predictor   Macd's main chart indicator If you like this indicator , Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo is a helpful tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35884 1. You can determine the price at which the MACD will change from buy to sell, and vice versa. It is the cousin of the oscillator predictor. If you know a position at the time, then the exact price, current and next (future) columns will need to reach the MACD crossover. You can also see how far the market has to
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicateurs
Les motifs harmoniques sont les mieux adaptés pour prédire les points de retournement du marché. Ils offrent un taux de réussite élevé et de nombreuses opportunités de trading en une seule journée de trading. Notre indicateur identifie les motifs harmoniques les plus populaires en se basant sur les principes énoncés dans la littérature sur le trading harmonique. REMARQUES IMPORTANTES : L'indicateur ne repeint pas, ne prend pas de retard (il détecte un motif au point D) et ne redessine pas (le mo
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
INDICATEUR MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ASSISTANT MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Veuillez laisser une note de 5 étoiles si vous aimez cet outil gratuit ! Merci beaucoup :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / ISBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Présentation de l'indicateur "Supply Demand MT4" - votre outil ultime pour naviguer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financi
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicateurs
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
Support and resistance levels
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.29 (17)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the probable ( Support and resistance ) levels. The indicator draws horizontal and trend levels of support and resistance. The indicator settings: Trends - the mode for displaying trend lines or horizontal lines of support and resistance Yes - display trend lines only No - display horizontal lines only UseResource - use the resources built into the indicator. Yes - use the ZigZag indicator from the resources of the product. No - use a custom ZigZag indicator. HistoryBar -
FREE
Magic Supply Demand MT4
- Reni
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Magic Supply Demand Indicator works on all products and timeframes. It is a new formula, and   the very new features are two zone strength functions adjustable by user input!   This is a great advantage in trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the zone strength with   min X-factor of price travel away, you will be able to tell whether the zone is strong or not. The supply and demand zones are used as an alert trigger.   You can use popup alert with sound on MetaTra
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Indicator FREE
FXsolutions
3.92 (13)
Indicateurs
This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26371 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. The provided video
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
Infinity Predictor MA mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Infinity Predictor MA Infinity Predictor MA is a next‑generation forecasting indicator that transforms the traditional Moving Average into a powerful predictive tool. Unlike standard MAs that only smooth past data, this indicator projects the moving average line up to 40 bars into the future, giving traders a unique perspective on potential market direction. The engine behind Infinity Predictor MA combines multiple advanced regression models to capture both smooth trends and sudden market shi
FREE
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Indicateurs
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
MQLTA Supertrend Line
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Supertrend Line indicator shows you the trend using calculation based on the ATR. How does it work? The Supertrend draws a line following the current trend, this line is the result of calculation made with the ATR. A Line under the candle means a likely bullish trend A Line above the candle means a likely bearish trend How to trade with CSL indicator Buy when the Supertrend line is below the price, Sell when the Supertrend line is above the price. It is strongly suggested to use this indic
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicateurs
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT4
Benny Subarja
Indicateurs
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,  Coming soon, EA base on this indicators Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price. Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicateurs
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
ContiStat restricted
Matous Bartl
Indicateurs
ContiStat restricted - Free DEMO version of the ContiStat indicator Free version of the indicator is ment as DEMO of full paid version. Full functionality is available, however The indicator work only on M30 chart period . Find the ContiStat indicator for full functionality Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiS
FREE
Italo Trend Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.76 (33)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicateurs
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis