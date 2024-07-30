Bank DayDashBoard MT4

This is a dashboard indicator that can display daily volatility, making it convenient for traders to quickly view.


The following information can be displayed:

Yesterday's high, low, and closing prices.

Today's high point, low point, opening price.

Dynamically display the number of points up and down from today's opening to the current level.

Calculate and display the daily rise and fall points for today, yesterday, 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 30 days, and 90 days.

Current real-time spread.

Current real-time price.


I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner. When multiple different Bank series indicators are enabled at the same time, the control panel can quickly switch between displaying/hiding each indicator, so that the chart does not display many indicators at the same time and appear messy 

Parameter description:

Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated.
Control Panel Pos X: The X position of the indicator control panel.
Control Panel Pos Y: The Y position of the indicator control panel.
Control Panel Disappay Name: The text content displayed in the indicator control panel.

DashBoard: The height of the information board.
Yesterday High Text: The text content displayed in the title of yesterday's high point.
Yesterday Low Text: The text content displayed in the title of yesterday's low point.
Yesterday Close Text: The text content displayed in yesterday's closing title.
Yesterday Text Color: The text color of yesterday's information title.
Yesterday Value Color: The text color of yesterday's information value.
Today High Text: The text content displayed in the title of today's high point.
Today Low Text: The text content displayed in today's high point title.
Today Open Text: The text content displayed in today's high point title.
Today Text Color: The text color of today's information title.
Today Value Color: The text color of today's information value.
Today Open Increase Text: The text content displayed in today's rise and fall headlines.
0 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in today's rise and fall titles.
1 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in yesterday's rise and fall titles.
5 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the 5-day rise and fall title.
10 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the title of the 10 day rise and fall.
20 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the title of the rise and fall on the 20th.
30 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the title of the 30 day rise and fall.
90 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the 90 day rise and fall title.
Day Height Text Color: The text color of the daily rise and fall title.
Day Height Value Color: The text color of the daily rise and fall value.
Spread Text: The text content displayed in the spread title.
Spread Text Color: The text color of the spread title.
Spread Value Color: The text color of the spread value.
Current Price Color: The text color of the current quotation value.
Separate Color: The text color of the delimiter.


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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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