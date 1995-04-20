Bank DayDashBoard MT4

This is a dashboard indicator that can display daily volatility, making it convenient for traders to quickly view.





The following information can be displayed:

Yesterday's high, low, and closing prices.

Today's high point, low point, opening price.

Dynamically display the number of points up and down from today's opening to the current level.

Calculate and display the daily rise and fall points for today, yesterday, 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 30 days, and 90 days.

Current real-time spread.

Current real-time price.





I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner. When multiple different Bank series indicators are enabled at the same time, the control panel can quickly switch between displaying/hiding each indicator, so that the chart does not display many indicators at the same time and appear messy

Parameter description: Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated. Control Panel Pos X: The X position of the indicator control panel. Control Panel Pos Y: The Y position of the indicator control panel. Control Panel Disappay Name: The text content displayed in the indicator control panel. DashBoard: The height of the information board. Yesterday High Text: The text content displayed in the title of yesterday's high point. Yesterday Low Text: The text content displayed in the title of yesterday's low point. Yesterday Close Text: The text content displayed in yesterday's closing title. Yesterday Text Color: The text color of yesterday's information title. Yesterday Value Color: The text color of yesterday's information value. Today High Text: The text content displayed in the title of today's high point. Today Low Text: The text content displayed in today's high point title. Today Open Text: The text content displayed in today's high point title. Today Text Color: The text color of today's information title. Today Value Color: The text color of today's information value. Today Open Increase Text: The text content displayed in today's rise and fall headlines. 0 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in today's rise and fall titles. 1 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in yesterday's rise and fall titles. 5 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the 5-day rise and fall title. 10 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the title of the 10 day rise and fall. 20 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the title of the rise and fall on the 20th. 30 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the title of the 30 day rise and fall. 90 Day Height Text: The text content displayed in the 90 day rise and fall title. Day Height Text Color: The text color of the daily rise and fall title. Day Height Value Color: The text color of the daily rise and fall value. Spread Text: The text content displayed in the spread title. Spread Text Color: The text color of the spread title. Spread Value Color: The text color of the spread value. Current Price Color: The text color of the current quotation value. Separate Color: The text color of the delimiter.



