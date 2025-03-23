Trendscout MT5

Experience the ultimate trendline auto-trading solution! Our expert advisor/utility allows you to effortlessly place one or more trendlines from different timeframes - it places a trade in the breakout direction.

 1.    AUTO TRADING / MANUAL TRADING

Trendscout can place orders for you automatically. You have to enable “Auto trading” and also check the “Enable live trading” box at the parameter window. When price crosses a trend lines for the first time two massages are sent to your mobile phone or to your email as the case may be. One message is for line crossing notification while the other message is a trade notification. Trade or notification are executed only when the last bar of the execution frequency timeframe (say, M30) completes beyond the trendline.

To place orders manually you need to turn off either the "Auto Trading" button on the trading platform or disable (uncheck) the "Allow live trading" box at the "Common" tab of the parameter window. In this case only line crossing notification would be sent to your mobile phone. Be sure to enable the Trendscout network access before or after setting up the trendlines.

 3.  MULTIPLE OPEN POSITIONS

One position can be placed at a time per instrument via auto trading method. If you wish to place multiple open positions you can only do it manually.

 4.  CLOSING ALL OPEN TRADES

Use the “Close All” buttons to close all open trades in the account when “Auto trading” is enabled and also when the “Enable live trading” box at the parameter window is checked.

 5.  PUSH AND EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

Trendscout can send push notification to your mobile phone when price crosses a trend line, be sure to enter your MetaQuote ID at the "Notification" tab of the "Option" settings of the "Tools" menu. Also, check the "Enable Push Notifications" box. Trendscout can also send email notification to your email address. All you need do is enter your email parameters at Menu\Tools\Options\Email. Also check the "Enable" check box.

6.  PARAMETER WINDOW'S SETTING

The following are the windows parameter settings available:

(i)    Execution frequency: This is the interval or duration of time in which Trendscout has to wait before searching for a breakout. Hence, the EA does not depend on the timeframe of the chart upon which it is attached. Popular execution frequencies are hourly, every thirty minutes and every fifteen minutes for intraday traders. Larger execution frequencies can be used for longer term traders.

(ii)   Maximum open trades: This is the maximum number of trades Trendscout can place during auto trading. The default number of open trades is 2. You can increase this value by entering a value of your choice.

(iii)   Lots: This is the lot size of a trade. The default lot size is 0.01. This value can be increased by entering the lot size of your choice directly.

(iv)   Take profit level (in pips): Set your desired take profit level in percentage in points. If you do not wish to set the take profit level enter zero in this field.

(v)    Stop loss level: (in pips): Set your desired stop loss level in percentage in points. If you do not wish to set the stop loss level enter zero in this field.

7.   PANEL/EXIT BUTTONS

Click the panel button to display the operating buttons. Use the "Exit" button to clear all operating buttons.

8.    ATTACHING TRENDSCOUT TO MULTIPLE CHARTS

The Expert/utility can be attached to as many charts as are open on the trading platform. You can use the "ttt" ("---") button to block Trendscout from accessing network on the charts in which you are not ready to place trend lines at the moment. The symbol "ttt" indicates that network is accessible by Trendscout while "---" indicates that network is not accessible by Trendscout.

 9.    TREND LINE TYPES

Two types of trend lines are available based on the selected chart type. When using candlesticks or bar charts, the trend line will switch to price high/low mode automatically. When using line charts, the trend line will switch to close mode without additional action required.

 10.    ADDING MULTIPLE TRENDLINES IN THE SAME DIRECTION

To trigger a stronger trading opportunity you can require that price breaks two or more trend lines of different timeframes in the same direction. To do this navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add a trend line and click "Bull Line" or "Bear Line" button. Next, navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add the second trend line. Click on the "Bull Line" or "Bear Line" button twice. This will place the second trend line based on the current timeframe without deleting the first trend line. You can do this for as many timeframes as needed.

 A trading opportunity will be triggered or an order for the instrument will open only when price breaks all the trend lines in the direction they are placed. A trend line timeframe is identified by the name of the timeframe that appears on the tooltip of each trend line and its handles.

 11.    PLACING TWO OPPOSITE TRENDLINES FOR ONE TIMEFRAME SIMULTANEOUSELY

Use the "Trend Lines" button to place bull and bear trend lines to the current timeframe. This button does not append new trend lines to existing ones, even if you switch to another timeframe.

 12.    TIMEFRAME HOPPING (REVISITING A TIMEFRAME FOR TREND LINE READJUSTMENT)

If you have a trend line in one timeframe and switch to another timeframe, you can modify the trend line for the previous timeframe using the handles, only when you return to that timeframe. You can also delete and re-add it using the appropriate "Bull Line" or "Bear Line" button. In other words, you CANNOT modify the trend lines whose timeframe you are not currently on.

 13.    DELETING ALL TRENDLINES

To remove all placed trend lines on the chart simultaneously, click the "Trend Lines" button when the button caption displays a timeframe name.

 14.  USING THE DATE ANCHOR AND DATE ANCHOR BUTTON

The “Date Anchor” can be useful for the following reasons:

(i)     View the date, time and bar position on the “Date anchor button” as well as on the tooltip of the "Date anchor line".

(ii)    The date anchor time is in the trading server's time zone and also of type am/pm as against the server’s traditional 24 hour type. This is an added advantage.

(iii)   The date anchor of all charts are at synch with one another.

 (iv)   The date anchor allows you to compare and analyze data across multiple charts from a reference date/time.

N.B.: Trendscout works on live and demo accounts, but not on strategy tester.

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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Utilities
Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
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Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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Receive notifications for multi-trendline or single trendline breakout. Yes! You heard us right!  You will be notified the moment price crosses any and all the timeframe trendlines that you have chosen.  1.    ADDING MULTIPLE OR SINGLE TRENDLINES IN THE SAME DIRECTION To trigger a stronger trading opportunity you can require that price breaks one or more trend lines of different timeframes in the same direction. To do this navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add a trendline and click
Trendscout indicator MT5
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Receive notifications for multi-trendline or single trendline breakout. Yes! You heard us right!  You will be notified the moment price crosses any and all the timeframe trendlines that you have chosen.  1.    ADDING MULTIPLE OR SINGLE TRENDLINES IN THE SAME DIRECTION To trigger a stronger trading opportunity you can require that price breaks one or more trend lines of different timeframes in the same direction. To do this navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add a trendline and click
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