GT Indicator

Version 1.5: manual color change added





This indicator helps to trade price action and momentum strategies like Guerrilla Trading or similar strategies.





The indicator displays:

most recent highs and lows

number of consecutive breaks

past breaks of most recent highs and lows

retest lines

flag formations

manual color change

User can change colors. Go to Indictor Properties/Input, set "Auto Color" to false and change the colors. Set "Auto color" back to true to go back to pre-set colors.

Please watch out for my Expert Advisors that will allow

trade/pending order placement

automated trade management

alarm setting for flag formations

dashboards for market conditions

excessive backtesting features



