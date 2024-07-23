GT Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 21 January 2025
Version 1.5: manual color change added
This indicator helps to trade price action and momentum strategies like Guerrilla Trading or similar strategies.
The indicator displays:
- most recent highs and lows
- number of consecutive breaks
- past breaks of most recent highs and lows
- retest lines
- flag formations
- manual color change
User can change colors. Go to Indictor Properties/Input, set "Auto Color" to false and change the colors. Set "Auto color" back to true to go back to pre-set colors.
Please watch out for my Expert Advisors that will allow
- trade/pending order placement
- automated trade management
- alarm setting for flag formations
- dashboards for market conditions
- excessive backtesting features
good one. thank you