Dax HFT EA

Hello Dear Users

This EA Can Help You To pass Your HFT Prop Firms EASY!

Use Just In DAX(GER40/DE40)

Use Just In H1 Time Frame

Start And Stop EA Time : 10AM - 18PM

You can Set Your Risk MM%  

HFT EA can Work in NO slippage Accounts , or less Slippage Accounts .

you can send us this type of accounts like IC MARKETS MT4 and we run EA on it and you will see Result in this kind of Accounts .


ATTENTION : ALL HFT EAs WORK ONLY IN SOME DEMO BROKERS / Do not be fooled by those who say that they are also implemented in live accounts.

BEST HFT PROPS LIST :

  • Infinity Forex Funds 
  • Nova Funding 
  • Lion Heart
  • Next Step Funding 
  • Social Trading Club
  • Only Funds
  • M Solutions
  • Fast Forex Funding


