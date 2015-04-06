Andromeds

  • Grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using indicators

  •   STOX Bollinger Bands RSI 


  • Currency pairs: You can use any but the most secure AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

  •  Timeframe: M15

  • Functions:
  • The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols
  • If your broker uses a suffix (for example, AUDCAD.a) you need to add it like your broker in the settings
  • MM and risk settings


  • Lot Sizing Method - A method for determining the lot size according to the risk you want to take:
  • Fixed lots will use the fixed lot size from the Fixed Lot option,
  • Dynamic lots will use the "Dynamic Lot" option,
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial transaction.
  • Dynamic lot (based on balance/equity) - balance/equity that will be used for 0.01 lot.
  • Maximum symbols at a time - the maximum allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time.

  • Strategy

  • Characters - characters separated by comma
  • Bollinger Bands Period - BB period used to calculate upper/lower levels
  • RSI Period - RSI period used to filter trades with low potential.
  • Maximum RSI Value - value for the RSI filter


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Cybor
Aleksei Kondakov
Experts
Forex trading robot specializes in trading only from support and resistance levels,  using filters on unique proprietary indicators. Additionally, it comes with an order grid feature with the ability to partially close orders,  which helps manage risk and maximize profits.   Signals                             https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1776144?source=Site +Profile+Seller   Currency pairs: EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, use minimum lot For rollback currency pairs, you can use an
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