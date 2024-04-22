Cybor

  • Forex trading robot specializes in trading only from support and resistance levels,
  •  using filters on unique proprietary indicators. Additionally, it comes with an order grid feature with the ability to partially close orders,
  •  which helps manage risk and maximize profits.
  •  
  • Signals
  •              
  •               https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1776144?source=Site+Profile+Seller

  •  

  • Currency pairs: EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, use minimum lot
  • For rollback currency pairs, you can use an increased lot of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.


  • Timeframe: M15


  • Settings

  •   Lots=0.01                                                    Fix lot

  •   LotsMartinp= 1                                            Lot multiplication coefficient

  •   Grid Level Settings

  •   FirstNumberp=                                            Support Line Level

  •   MultiCurrency                                             Tradable currency pairs
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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Andromeds
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Grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using indicators   STOX Bollinger Bands RSI  Currency pairs: You can use any but the most secure AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.  Timeframe: M15 Functions: The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols If your broker uses a suffix (for example, AUDCAD.a) you need to add it like your broker in the settings MM and risk settings Lot Sizing Method - A method for determining the lot size according to the risk you want to ta
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Deiz
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Deiz 2024.04.22 13:48 
 

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