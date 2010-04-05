Andromeds
- Experts
- Aleksei Kondakov
- Versione: 16.8
- Attivazioni: 5
- Grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using indicators
- STOX Bollinger Bands RSI
- Currency pairs: You can use any but the most secure AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.
- Timeframe: M15
- Functions:
- The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols
- If your broker uses a suffix (for example, AUDCAD.a) you need to add it like your broker in the settings
- MM and risk settings
- Lot Sizing Method - A method for determining the lot size according to the risk you want to take:
- Fixed lots will use the fixed lot size from the Fixed Lot option,
- Dynamic lots will use the "Dynamic Lot" option,
- Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial transaction.
- Dynamic lot (based on balance/equity) - balance/equity that will be used for 0.01 lot.
- Maximum symbols at a time - the maximum allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time.
- Strategy
- Characters - characters separated by comma
- Bollinger Bands Period - BB period used to calculate upper/lower levels
- RSI Period - RSI period used to filter trades with low potential.
- Maximum RSI Value - value for the RSI filter