Andromeds

  • Grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using indicators

  •   STOX Bollinger Bands RSI 


  • Currency pairs: You can use any but the most secure AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

  •  Timeframe: M15

  • Functions:
  • The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols
  • If your broker uses a suffix (for example, AUDCAD.a) you need to add it like your broker in the settings
  • MM and risk settings


  • Lot Sizing Method - A method for determining the lot size according to the risk you want to take:
  • Fixed lots will use the fixed lot size from the Fixed Lot option,
  • Dynamic lots will use the "Dynamic Lot" option,
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial transaction.
  • Dynamic lot (based on balance/equity) - balance/equity that will be used for 0.01 lot.
  • Maximum symbols at a time - the maximum allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time.

  • Strategy

  • Characters - characters separated by comma
  • Bollinger Bands Period - BB period used to calculate upper/lower levels
  • RSI Period - RSI period used to filter trades with low potential.
  • Maximum RSI Value - value for the RSI filter


