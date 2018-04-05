Tofu EA

Introducing, TOFU EA™!

This cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of statistical arbitrage, providing traders with a sophisticated yet user-friendly tool for ever changing market conditions.

Experience the future of trading today.


The idea for this EA is to exploit pricing inefficiencies between positive and negative correlated symbols. This EA automatically calculates the correlation between the two symbols that you choose if you are wondering what pairs could work and trades accordingly. It has been tested in Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indexes, and crypto.


Please reach out if you have any questions.

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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Advanced Reversal Computation EA
Carlos Enrique Sulbaran Sanchez
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The Advanced Reversal Computation bot specializes in detecting and profiting from market reversals, offering a low-risk, high-reward solution. Its advanced algorithm examines market trends and forecasts potential shifts in direction and momentum. ARC EA's self-management capabilities make trading secure and efficient. Experience the future of trading today. The idea for this EA is to emulate the arbitrage human behavior when looking for market reversals. Because of this, it is recommended to an
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