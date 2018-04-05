Tofu EA
- Experts
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Carlos Enrique Sulbaran SanchezNew to this website, currently accepting any job to build credibility.
(^Don't let this fool, I am incredibly qualified)
Proficient in 10+ coding languages.
8+ years of coding experience
Knowledgeable in technical and fundamental analysis.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing, TOFU EA™!
This cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of statistical arbitrage, providing traders with a sophisticated yet user-friendly tool for ever changing market conditions.
Experience the future of trading today.
The idea for this EA is to exploit pricing inefficiencies between positive and negative correlated symbols. This EA automatically calculates the correlation between the two symbols that you choose if you are wondering what pairs could work and trades accordingly. It has been tested in Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indexes, and crypto.
Please reach out if you have any questions.