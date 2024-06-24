Rocrosoft Gold Magic

In the dynamic and often unpredictable world of forex trading, the quest for consistent profitability can feel like chasing a mirage. However, the introduction of the "Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA" has shifted the landscape, offering traders a robust and reliable trend tool designed to excel on XAUUSD.  Developed by a team of experienced Bankers and Professional traders with trading experience of over 15 years.

The Expert Advisor Doesn't incorporate any of the following Risky Stratrgy which includes Hedge, Grid, Martingale and Scalping, which ensures that only one Trade is Running at any given moment.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

### Key Features

1. *Low Risk High Return Ratio*: One of the standout features of Ricosoft Gold MAgic EA is its low risk and high return ratio. This impressive success rate is a testament to the EA's sophisticated cutting edge strategy based on the AI utilizing the current trend of the market.

2. *Risk Management*: Effective risk management is crucial in forex trading, and Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA excels in this area. It employs a fix stop-loss and Dynamic take-profit strategy, adjusting these parameters based on real-time market conditions to minimize potential losses and secure profits. Additionally, it features customizable risk settings, allowing traders to tailor the EA’s risk profile to match their individual risk tolerance.


3. *User-Friendly Interface*: Despite its advanced capabilities, Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA is designed with a user-friendly interface that makes it accessible to both novice and experienced traders. The setup process is straightforward.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Recommended Brokers: Private Message me for best Results.
Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with customized Fix SL to minimize the losses.
  • Exit strategy incorporates a dynamic take profit using M15 Chart to maximize the returns.
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in screenshots section !


















































