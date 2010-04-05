Introducing "The Bollinger Residor" It focuses on the strengths of the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators and sends entry signals based on a pre-defined set of entry rules.

This EA has been rigorously tested and has been found to perform best on USDCAD and on the H1 timeframe.

The optimal settings for the Bollinger Bands and RSI that produce the optimal results have been hard coded into the EA.

Lot Size:

The EA will calculate the optimal lotsize given an input risk percent. You can change the value of your risk per trade by varying the input "riskPerTrade" The current default is 2%. The backtests in the videos were all done at 2% per trade.

Magic Number:



Even though the EA is recommended to be used on USDCAD, you can still trade the EA on other currencies by changing the "magicNB" input before you run the EA on other charts. The default is 1001. Before you run the code on another chart, change the magicNB to say 1002, 1003 and so on.

Performance of EA

Assuming an average yearly rate of return between 10% and 12%, the performance of this EA is very encouraging.

Back tests were done for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (Jan 1st - May 10th). The narrative is as follows.

2020 (Covid) - The EA had a slight drawdown attributed to general global economics

2021 (A rebound) - The EA rebounded in 2021. A year of gradual recovery.

2022 - The EA had a very strong year of performance considerably above the average ROR.

2023 - The EA had another strong year of performance also above the average ROR.

2024 (Till May 10th captured) - The EA has continued its strong performance.





To see all backtests, click on the links below.

All the backtests were done with the visual. You can the entire simulation of skip to the end to see the results.

2020 - https://youtu.be/2ZfzDHPYokU

2021 - https://youtu.be/WxC9LKP-XaI

2022 - https://youtu.be/kZHVjLCDahA

2023 - https://youtu.be/Wnk-_3n1qw8

2024 (Till May 10th) - https://youtu.be/QO0lPfAp63A





Based on the trajectory of this EA's performance in the USDCAD market from 2020 till date, all things been equal, it has a high probability to continue its strong performance in returns.

After purchasing the EA, you will have immediate access to it and can upload it to your MT4 trading platform.

If you need help setting it up, send me a message and I will put you through.

There is very little effort on your side to get it up and running. Once it is set up you will just need to run the EA and let it work.





Starting price is $100 which is a 250% discount of my intended price. This discount will be for the first 10 buyers after which the price will go up to $350.

Buy now to take advantage of this HUGE discount.

BONUS: First 10 people to buy get a free lotsize calculator. After purchase send me a private message and I will send it to you.

Click the BUY button and get your Bollinger Residor today!.

Disclaimer: Performance in the past is not a guarantee of future performance but based on past performance, there is a high likelihood of continued performance. Take this into consideration before purchasing the EA.




















