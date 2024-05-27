PureMath EA

PureMath EA is not pretending to be something that is is not. PureMath is based on real day trading strategy. This EA does not use AI that cannot see the future anyways or Neural Networks that can be trained on historical data and have nice backtests because of that. PureMath EA will outperform most if not all EAs based on Neural Network learning or AI bots on this market. This EA is based on a proven trend detection breakout strategy that has high enough winrate over long run and even in shorter time periods. Each trade decision this EA makes is verified by 3 independant algorithms to calculate the best entry positions. We do not use any dangerous money management systems like grid or martingale. Do not expect trades on the day 1, this EA will choose the entry point very carefully. As of now the EA will keep open only 1 trade direction (buy or sell).

Default settings optimized for H1 EURUSD

Get your free demo copy and try to run some backtests yourself to see how this EA performs. In the screenshot section you can find some backtests againts Fusion Markets ZERO account 1:500.

Features:

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging
  • No AI or Neural Networks or fake backtest history readers
  • Pure Math
  • Configurable lot size or dynamic lot calculation
  • Configurable to open only short or long trades or both
  • Low drowdowns
  • Low minimum deposit - 200 USD is enough for default settings
  • Default settings works (no set files needed)


Recommended best-performing settings:

  • Chart: EURUSD H1
  • Settings: default (do not change before consulting with the author)
  • Min deposit: 200 USD for 0.01 lot size
  • You should keep the EA running 24/5 nonstop
  • Good ECN broker with low spreads recommended (e.g: IC Markets or Fusion Markets)


Options explained:

Setting Default Description
Static lot size
 0  0 = dynamic lot size calculation
 0.01 = fixed lot size of 0.01 for each trade (minimum value)
Risk in % per transaction  2  Risk in % (for leverage 1:500, keep 1.5-2% max, for lower leverage like 1:30 this can be increased up to 10%, but keep in mind the risks involved)
Max dynamic lot size  0  Maximum allowed lot size per trade, no effect for static lot sizes (0 = maximum size defined by your broker)
Entry position mode  IC_BALANCED  FM_SCALPING   (optimized for FusionMarkets)    = maximum number of trades, 60-70% wins expected, higher risk
 FM_BALANCED  (optimized for FusionMarkets)    = less trades, 65-75% wins expected, more risk
 FM_ACCURATE  (optimized for FusionMarkets)    = minimum number of trades 75%+ wins expected, moderate risk, less profits, positions can be held for several months
 IC_BALANCED   (optimized for IC_Markets)         = 65%+ Winrate, optimized for ICMarkets H1 EURUSD
Close trades only in profit  false  experimental feature, do not turn on, keep it false for now
Allow buy positions  true  allow opening of new long trades
Allow sell positions   true  allow opening of new short trades
Trading days  true  select specific trading days (recommended to keep all on true)


Check out the blogpost for more detailed information about this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757774


In case of any questions you can always message me directly here on mql5. Or join the public channel to discuss this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/puremathea


Please be aware that no EA on the market can be risk free. All trading activities involve a certain risk, never use capital that you cannot afford to lose. We are not responsible for your account! Please keep in mind that past results are not a guarantee of future results.


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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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