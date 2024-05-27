PureMath EA is not pretending to be something that is is not. PureMath is based on real day trading strategy. This EA does not use AI that cannot see the future anyways or Neural Networks that can be trained on historical data and have nice backtests because of that. PureMath EA will outperform most if not all EAs based on Neural Network learning or AI bots on this market. This EA is based on a proven trend detection breakout strategy that has high enough winrate over long run and even in shorter time periods. Each trade decision this EA makes is verified by 3 independant algorithms to calculate the best entry positions. We do not use any dangerous money management systems like grid or martingale. Do not expect trades on the day 1, this EA will choose the entry point very carefully. As of now the EA will keep open only 1 trade direction (buy or sell).

Default settings optimized for H1 EURUSD

Get your free demo copy and try to run some backtests yourself to see how this EA performs. In the screenshot section you can find some backtests againts Fusion Markets ZERO account 1:500.

Features:



No grid, no martingale, no hedging

No AI or Neural Networks or fake backtest history readers

Pure Math

Configurable lot size or dynamic lot calculation

Configurable to open only short or long trades or both

Low drowdowns

Low minimum deposit - 200 USD is enough for default settings

Default settings works (no set files needed)





Recommended best-performing settings:



Chart: EURUSD H1

Settings: default (do not change before consulting with the author)

(do not change before consulting with the author) Min deposit: 200 USD for 0.01 lot size

for 0.01 lot size You should keep the EA running 24/5 nonstop

Good ECN broker with low spreads recommended (e.g: IC Markets or Fusion Markets)





Options explained:



Setting Default Description Static lot size

0 0 = dynamic lot size calculation

0.01 = fixed lot size of 0.01 for each trade (minimum value)

Risk in % per transaction 2 Risk in % (for leverage 1:500, keep 1.5-2% max, for lower leverage like 1:30 this can be increased up to 10%, but keep in mind the risks involved) Max dynamic lot size 0 Maximum allowed lot size per trade, no effect for static lot sizes (0 = maximum size defined by your broker) Entry position mode IC_BALANCED FM_SCALPING (optimized for FusionMarkets) = maximum number of trades, 60-70% wins expected, higher risk

FM_BALANCED ( optimized for FusionMarkets) = less trades, 65-75% wins expected, more risk

FM_ACCURATE ( optimized for FusionMarkets) = minimum number of trades 75%+ wins expected, moderate risk, less profits, positions can be held for several months

IC_BALANCED ( optimized for IC_Markets) = 65%+ Winrate, optimized for ICMarkets H1 EURUSD Close trades only in profit false experimental feature, do not turn on, keep it false for now Allow buy positions true allow opening of new long trades Allow sell positions true allow opening of new short trades Trading days true select specific trading days (recommended to keep all on true)





Check out the blogpost for more detailed information about this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757774





In case of any questions you can always message me directly here on mql5. Or join the public channel to discuss this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/puremathea





Please be aware that no EA on the market can be risk free. All trading activities involve a certain risk, never use capital that you cannot afford to lose. We are not responsible for your account! Please keep in mind that past results are not a guarantee of future results.



