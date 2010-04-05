Unicorn EU

Strategy Description:

The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested on 20 years of history.

Average annual profitability is about 60-80%. Maximum drawdown 18.5%.

Work by single entry with take profit and stop loss (no risky techniques such as martingale, grids, etc.).



Application in portfolio mode (portfolio mode):

I recommend to use in a portfolio with our "Unicorn GBPUSD" and "Unicorn XAUUSD" strategies because all three strategies were specifically designed to be used together in order to reduce drawdowns and increase profits. The strategies have a level of mutual correlation of less than 20% (in terms of open entries per day and profit).



Money-managment:

Recommended money-managment: 1 lot per 10000 deposit. In case of application in portfolio mode and 10000 deposit, I recommend to set the open lot to 0.33 lot in each of the three Expert Advisors.

