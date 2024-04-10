Levels on Fractals with Bands Filter

5
Levels on Fractals with Bands Filter is levels based on fractals filtered with Bollinger Bands indicator. 

The Levels on Fractals with Bollinger Bands Filter is a technical analysis tool that uses a combination of fractals and the Bollinger Bands indicator to identify support and resistance levels.

How to use it.

When a fractal forms behind the outer Bollinger band (volatility breakout) it indicates that price has reached an extreme level and may change direction.

These levels can be used as support and resistance levels.

If a fractal forms above the upper Bollinger band, it can be a resistance level, and if it forms below the lower band, it can be a support level.

This indicator can be useful for traders who use strategies based on support and resistance levels, as well as for those who prefer to trade on market edges. 

To better filter the fractals used to build support and resistance levels, you can modify Bollinger indicator parameters such as period and deviation to better match current market conditions and get more reliable signals.


Input parameters:

Period - moving average period.

Shift - horizontal shift of the indicator

Deviation - number of standard deviations
Reviews 5
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:12 
 

great product

Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.07.08 16:02 
 

очень хорошо

ZhouQi222
41
ZhouQi222 2024.07.09 03:50 
 

a very useful indicator

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Fractal Levels based on Higher TF with BB Filter — this tool is designed to build precise support and resistance levels based on higher timeframe fractals filtered by the Bollinger Bands indicator. It provides buy and sell signals with convenient alerts. How it works: The indicator analyzes fractal levels filtered by the Bollinger Bands indicator on the higher timeframe and displays them on your current chart. You can easily adjust the higher timeframe in the indicator settings to achieve maxim
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Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:12 
 

great product

Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.07.08 16:02 
 

очень хорошо

nata_nata
33
nata_nata 2024.08.06 08:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ZhouQi222
41
ZhouQi222 2024.07.09 03:50 
 

a very useful indicator

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.05.24 13:52 
 

great indicator, it is necessary to change the trend and flat strategy, otherwise there will be a lot of false signals.

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