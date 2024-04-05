Greed Or Broke

Greed or Broke? What would you choose as options?

Smart greed will shatter your limits, benefit your family, and create jobs, while being broke only fosters selfishness.


You've been heavily brainwashed by the system:
  • They pushed you towards technical analysis instead of data analysis. Would Warren Buffett ever rely on technical analysis?
  • They made you believe that "Take profits" and "Stop losses" are the keys to risk management, rather than managing drawdowns.
  • They taught you that greed is bad, keeping you poor and enslaved.
  • Why? Because for every loser, there's a winner. They've spread misinformation to take your money and keep you ignorant!

This isn't just an EA; it's a philosophy, fortified by data, AI, and years of struggle against ignorance.

WE REFUSED to remain losers, WE REFUSED to be slaves to ordinary jobs, so WE PUSHED HARDER than any other trader in history.

We leverage Data through a powerful AI that we developed, predicting markets extremes, then apply deep psychology to secure an average of 1% profits per day... consistently at low risk! (We are not allowed to guarantee profits, we just want you to testify and help us grow).


Greed or broke? Those are your options! Choose greed over broke! If you've made your choice, rent this EA, join our resistance, and our


PS: Immediately contact us on Telegram after rental to be given the procedure.


How does it work?

Our AI makes predictions every minute over certain markets (BTCUSD, EURUSD, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, NZDJPY), and the EA is in charge of trading them using specific psychologies. 

Consequently the EA IS NOT BACKTESTABLE. Relying on the past for future decision making is the most unreliable thing in a perpetually changing and controlled market.



