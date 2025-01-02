Elliott wave manual marking

The program allows you to quickly apply Elliott Wave markup to the chart and edit it. A wide range of functionality will provide you with comfortable work.

Attention! The program does not work in the strategy tester.

The demo version of the program works only on the "USDCHF" instrument, you can download it here: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/4HulT3QZQB0X4g

 

Program functions:

·        Automatic "snapping" to extremes when placing or moving wave labels.

·        Automatic scaling of wave label groups for each extreme vertically.

·        Automatic adherence to the hierarchy of wave levels for labels for each extreme.

·        Navigation when switching timeframes (centering the last selected label on the chart).

·        Quick selection of a wave (or group of labels).

·        Calculation of wave ratios.

·        Quick change of wave level for labels.

·        Quick hiding of labels for selected lower-degree waves.

·        Automatic hiding of labels within the body of the "senior" bar (candle).

·        Vertical chart scaling.

·        Prompt saving and loading of working markups.

·        One-button chart screenshot.

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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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