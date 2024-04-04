Magen David Trading Expert

Magen David Trading Expert - A private bot developed in collaboration with Magen David LTD and the Financial Pattern Research Center (FPRC). 

MD Trading Bot operates on stock and oil markets based on a formula developed by the FPRC to identify financial patterns in markets. 

STOCK – OILUS (WTI), 

OILUK (BRENT); 

METAL – XAUUSD (GOLD); 

INDEX - DAX, NIKKEI. 

The formula is based on 3 fundamental models: Determinism Theory Research, Gaussian Number Distribution, and Big Data.

The formula has been tested on 30 years of trading data in financial markets and optimized with necessary filters to identify the perfect pattern using neural networks and so-called 'strong Artificial Intelligence'. 

The culmination of the scientific research was the creation of MD Trading Bot, which accurately identifies and executes trades in necessary time frames when patterns appear in transactions on specified markets. 

MD Trading Bot instantly captures rapid patterns and executes error-free trades, eliminating human factors such as delay or errors.


"Important!!!

Please note that the version published on the market is limited; to obtain the full version, please contact Magen David Group LTD."

MD Trading Bot is a product of a closed club, and all presentations are available only under NDA and by personal meeting at the headquarters or regional office of Magen David LTD.


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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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