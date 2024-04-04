Magen David Trading Expert
Magen David Trading Expert - A private bot developed in collaboration with Magen David LTD and the Financial Pattern Research Center (FPRC).
MD Trading Bot operates on stock and oil markets based on a formula developed by the FPRC to identify financial patterns in markets.
STOCK – OILUS (WTI),
OILUK (BRENT);
METAL – XAUUSD (GOLD);
INDEX - DAX, NIKKEI.
The formula is based on 3 fundamental models: Determinism Theory Research, Gaussian Number Distribution, and Big Data.
The formula has been tested on 30 years of trading data in financial markets and optimized with necessary filters to identify the perfect pattern using neural networks and so-called 'strong Artificial Intelligence'.
The culmination of the scientific research was the creation of MD Trading Bot, which accurately identifies and executes trades in necessary time frames when patterns appear in transactions on specified markets.
MD Trading Bot instantly captures rapid patterns and executes error-free trades, eliminating human factors such as delay or errors.
"Important!!!
Please note that the version published on the market is limited; to obtain the full version, please contact Magen David Group LTD."