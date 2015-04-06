The Nasdaq Reaper System is specifically designed for trading Nasdaq/USA100/USTECH100 on the 1hour timeframe with a 1:6 trade ratio. Meaning for every trade you risk 1%(equity) to gain 6%(equity). It has clear risk management system and its good for people who want trade and invest like the banks.

For better optimization and guaranteed profits-returns.

>The minimum equity preferred for a 1:1000 Leveraged account is 200usd.

>The minimum equity preferred for a 1:500 Leveraged account is 100usd.

> The use of a VPS is also recommended for more live-time and fast execution.

For more information contact: katlegochilengue12@gmail.com



