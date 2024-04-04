Magen David Trading Expert

This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used