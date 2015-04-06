Pull Back Pro MT4

Click here for the MT5 Version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114444?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Pull Back Pro EA for MT5 is a Mean Reversion strategy with maximum amounts of parameter flexibility that utilizes the Ryan Jones Money Management method as a compounding module built in. The EA uses a "Check Distance" from "Moving Average" to determine the position of the first market order. Check Distance measurements are calculated in Pips and use an absolute reference instead of incremental increases to each position. Allowing for maximum diversity in entry placement. Pull Back Pro is capable of compounding 10 separate positions along with the ability to have Scalping/Hedging positions simultaneously. The Scalping/Hedging positions have a separate Profit Target that is managed by a separate input. (also measured in Pips)

For Example; As soon as price moves 60 Pips away from the 200EMA (the number of Pips, the Moving Average Period, Method and Time Frame is all adjustable) it will place the first market execution. The second input is 80 Pips away from the Moving Average. As soon as price continues to move further away, the second position places right when the condition is met. Not at Candle Close. And so on, and so on.

The Take Profit module is kept separate and works on a collective number of Pips in Profit before the EA closes all relevant positions. Duplicate positions will not get placed until it's corresponding position is first closed. "Counter" and "Counter Reset" code is used to calculate what positions are active and which are not.

The Stop Loss module is Account Balance relative to Equity in percent. The numerical input allows the use of Risk % of Balance to be calculated per tick instead of Candle Close for fast and accurate Stop Loss protection.

https://youtu.be/Fg6EnaJMc0E?feature=shared

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10YIeFmSYvQY_FYGf1ERWUF6mr97nDrYj?usp=drive_link


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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Pull Back Pro
Damon Cole Mckay
Experts
Click here for MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115317?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page Pull Back Pro EA for MT5 is a Mean Reversion strategy with maximum amounts of parameter flexibility that utilizes the Ryan Jones Money Management method as a compounding module built in. The EA uses a "Check Distance" from "Moving Average" to determine the position of the first market order. Check Distance measurements are calculated in Pips and use an absolute reference instead of incre
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