Pull Back Pro

Click here for MT4 Version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115317?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Pull Back Pro EA for MT5 is a Mean Reversion strategy with maximum amounts of parameter flexibility that utilizes the Ryan Jones Money Management method as a compounding module built in. The EA uses a "Check Distance" from "Moving Average" to determine the position of the first market order. Check Distance measurements are calculated in Pips and use an absolute reference instead of incremental increases to each position. Allowing for maximum diversity in entry placement. Pull Back Pro is capable of compounding 10 separate positions along with the ability to have Scalping/Hedging positions simultaneously. The Scalping/Hedging positions have a separate Profit Target that is managed by a separate input. (also measured in Pips)

For Example; As soon as price moves 60 Pips away from the 200EMA (the number of Pips, the Moving Average Period, Method and Time Frame is all adjustable) it will place the first market execution. The second input is 80 Pips away from the Moving Average. As soon as price continues to move further away, the second position places right when the condition is met. Not at Candle Close. And so on, and so on.

The Take Profit module is kept separate and works on a collective number of Pips in Profit before the EA closes all relevant positions. Duplicate positions will not get placed until it's corresponding position is first closed. "Counter" and "Counter Reset" code is used to calculate what positions are active and which are not.

The Stop Loss module is Account Balance relative to Equity in percent. The numerical input allows the use of Risk % of Balance to be calculated per tick instead of Candle Close for fast and accurate Stop Loss protection.

https://youtu.be/Fg6EnaJMc0E?feature=shared

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10YIeFmSYvQY_FYGf1ERWUF6mr97nDrYj?usp=drive_link

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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Pull Back Pro MT4
Damon Cole Mckay
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Click here for the MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114444?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page Pull Back Pro EA for MT5 is a Mean Reversion strategy with maximum amounts of parameter flexibility that utilizes the Ryan Jones Money Management method as a compounding module built in. The EA uses a "Check Distance" from "Moving Average" to determine the position of the first market order. Check Distance measurements are calculated in Pips and use an absolute reference instead of i
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