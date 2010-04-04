Pull Back Pro MT4

Click here for the MT5 Version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114444?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Pull Back Pro EA for MT5 is a Mean Reversion strategy with maximum amounts of parameter flexibility that utilizes the Ryan Jones Money Management method as a compounding module built in. The EA uses a "Check Distance" from "Moving Average" to determine the position of the first market order. Check Distance measurements are calculated in Pips and use an absolute reference instead of incremental increases to each position. Allowing for maximum diversity in entry placement. Pull Back Pro is capable of compounding 10 separate positions along with the ability to have Scalping/Hedging positions simultaneously. The Scalping/Hedging positions have a separate Profit Target that is managed by a separate input. (also measured in Pips)

For Example; As soon as price moves 60 Pips away from the 200EMA (the number of Pips, the Moving Average Period, Method and Time Frame is all adjustable) it will place the first market execution. The second input is 80 Pips away from the Moving Average. As soon as price continues to move further away, the second position places right when the condition is met. Not at Candle Close. And so on, and so on.

The Take Profit module is kept separate and works on a collective number of Pips in Profit before the EA closes all relevant positions. Duplicate positions will not get placed until it's corresponding position is first closed. "Counter" and "Counter Reset" code is used to calculate what positions are active and which are not.

The Stop Loss module is Account Balance relative to Equity in percent. The numerical input allows the use of Risk % of Balance to be calculated per tick instead of Candle Close for fast and accurate Stop Loss protection.

https://youtu.be/Fg6EnaJMc0E?feature=shared

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10YIeFmSYvQY_FYGf1ERWUF6mr97nDrYj?usp=drive_link


