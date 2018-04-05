TaiJi Master BTCUSD

The Bitcoin version of Tai Chi Master.

There are four modes to choose from: strict, loose, super loose, and thin profit.

The strictness of the invoicing conditions decreases in sequence.

Because it operates within a 4-hour cycle, even a low profit model still has considerable feasibility.

Operational recommendations：

  • timeframe:4H
  • capital:$500
  • account type:No special requirements, better low point difference effect
  • platform:ICMarket is the best effect! especially the low profit model

About Settings

Except for the thin profit mode, all other modes only need to change the stop loss points parameter to -200, or other numbers closer to 0

This EA is fully included in the TaiJi Master EA!

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For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
Experts
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
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