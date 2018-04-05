TaiJi Master BTCUSD

The Bitcoin version of Tai Chi Master.

There are four modes to choose from: strict, loose, super loose, and thin profit.

The strictness of the invoicing conditions decreases in sequence.

Because it operates within a 4-hour cycle, even a low profit model still has considerable feasibility.

Operational recommendations：

timeframe:4H



capital:$500

account type: No special requirements, better low point difference effect

No special requirements, better low point difference effect platform:ICMarket is the best effect! especially the low profit model

About Settings Except for the thin profit mode, all other modes only need to change the stop loss points parameter to -200, or other numbers closer to 0

This EA is fully included in the TaiJi Master EA!