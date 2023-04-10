Slick Superior

Set the Expert Advisor only on synthetic indices offered by Deriv Limited such as volatility 10, volatility 25, volatility 50, volatility 75(1s), volatility 200(1s), volatility 100(1s), volatility 50(1s), step index, jump 100.

The minimum recommended equity is $400. If the equity is below $400 you may have to increase the "risk per trade to 6% (0.06) otherwise the trading robot may not be able to place a trade.

The trading timeframe on the chart should strictly be 30 minutes (M30).

Please change the "Auto lot size" to "True" from the input settings, this is very important and will make the EA to calculate the optimum lot size for each trade so that the EA will not risk more then the default 2% of the equity per trade. The default lot size for every synthetic indices is the minimum lot size if the "auto lot size" remains false.

To increase the auto calculated lot size which will increase the profit/lost, simply increase the "risk per trade" to no more than 6% (0.06) for good risk management. The risk per trade is in percentage of the equity, for example the default is 2% (0.02) of the equity. Maximum care should be taken here.

The risk to reward ratio is 1:3. The money-management system allows you to risk only a small fraction of the equity usually 2% - 6% of your equity for each trade. Each trade is protected by stop loss and take profit.

It has been developed and tested on multiple trading live accounts. During the multiple tests for 8 months, the maximum drawdown reached was 12% on the average and the acquired profit was 110% of the initial deposit.

The robot is fully automated and will open positions, trail stop-loss , take-profit and close positions automatically if market condition changes. The trading strategy is based on supply and demand, price action, candlestick patterns, trend, stop-loss hunt by Market Maker, etc.

Enjoy it guys.