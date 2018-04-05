Fusion Scalper EA
- Experts
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Fabian Fernando Yonathan EmodWe are MQL4 developers team which produces professional automatic trading solutions for nearly 10 years. We would like to share our coding experience with all the people who cannot code, but are interested of automatic trading and would like to get a professional software. We will provide you our
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
TheFUSION SCALPER is fully automated using TEMA Indicator as Entry Signals and ATR as Grid Steps for taking orders.
It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading.
Settings for the EA:
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Constant Lot
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SL TP Setting
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
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Time Setting
- Opening Time (server time)
- Last Open Position Time (server time)
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Signal Setting
- Entry Signal Timeframe
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Indicator Setting:
- Bars Calculated
- ATR Timeframe
- ATR Period
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Magic Number :
- Assigns a unique serial number to distinguish the EA's orders.
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Martingale Settings :
- Choose Averaging Mode
- Choose Averaging/Martingale Mode
- Lot Multiplier
- Additional Lot for Averaging
- Grid Multiplier (in ATR)
- Max Average Orders
- Choose Averaging Mode
- Other Settings :
- Trade at New Bar
- Magic Number
- Slippage/Deviation
- Distance from Start Price (for Average Up Only)
- Trailing Stop (in Points)
- Trailing Step (in Points)
- Choose Averaging Mode
Advantages
- EA works on any timeframe
- EA works with any instruments (Forex, Metalls, Stock, Cryptocurrencies, etc)
- EA has is able to integrate any trading strategy
- EA works in the strategy tester, on demo and in real life (observe and take the risks into account)