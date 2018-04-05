Fusion Scalper EA

TheFUSION SCALPER is fully automated using TEMA Indicator as Entry Signals and ATR as Grid Steps for taking orders.

It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading.

Settings for the EA:

Constant Lot SL TP Setting Stop Loss

Take Profit Time Setting Opening Time (server time)

Last Open Position Time (server time) Signal Setting Entry Signal Timeframe Indicator Setting: Bars Calculated

ATR Timeframe

ATR Period Magic Number : Assigns a unique serial number to distinguish the EA's orders. Martingale Settings : Choose Averaging Mode

Choose Averaging/Martingale Mode

Lot Multiplier

Additional Lot for Averaging

Grid Multiplier (in ATR)

Max Average Orders

Choose Averaging Mode Other Settings :

Trade at New Bar

Magic Number

Slippage/Deviation

Distance from Start Price (for Average Up Only)

Trailing Stop (in Points)

Trailing Step (in Points)

Choose Averaging Mode

Advantages EA works on any timeframe

EA works with any instruments (Forex, Metalls, Stock, Cryptocurrencies, etc)

EA has is able to integrate any trading strategy

EA works in the strategy tester, on demo and in real life (observe and take the risks into account)



