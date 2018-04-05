Fusion Scalper EA

  • Experts
  • Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod
    Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod

    Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod

    We are MQL4 developers team which produces professional automatic trading solutions for nearly 10 years. We would like to share our coding experience with all the people who cannot code, but are interested of automatic trading and would like to get a professional software. We will provide you our
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

TheFUSION SCALPER is fully automated using TEMA Indicator as Entry Signals and ATR as Grid Steps for taking orders.

It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading.

Settings for the EA:

  1. Constant Lot

  2. SL TP Setting

    • Stop Loss
    • Take Profit

  3. Time Setting

    • Opening Time (server time)
    • Last Open Position Time (server time)

  4. Signal Setting

    • Entry Signal Timeframe

  5. Indicator Setting:

    • Bars Calculated
    • ATR Timeframe
    • ATR Period

  6. Magic Number :

    • Assigns a unique serial number to distinguish the EA's orders.

  7. Martingale Settings :

    • Choose Averaging Mode
    • Choose Averaging/Martingale Mode
    • Lot Multiplier
    • Additional Lot for Averaging
    • Grid Multiplier (in ATR)
    • Max Average Orders
    •  Choose Averaging Mode
  8. Other Settings :
  • Trade at New Bar
  • Magic Number
  • Slippage/Deviation
  • Distance from Start Price (for Average Up Only)
  • Trailing Stop (in Points)
  • Trailing Step (in Points)
  •  Choose Averaging Mode


Advantages

  • EA works on any timeframe
  • EA works with any instruments (Forex, Metalls, Stock, Cryptocurrencies, etc)
  • EA has is able to integrate any trading strategy
  • EA works in the strategy tester, on demo and in real life (observe and take the risks into account)


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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod
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The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes. As a result, the probability of closing orders or reducing lots in the market increases by several times. The EA's strategy is simple: If the last candle was bullish, it buys. If the last candle was bearish, it sells. This applies to all orders, not just the first one. It doesn't
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