ScalperHelper

Ultra-short-term trading assistant

One-click quick trading（Preset types orders）



base lot: minimum lot placed

Market buy/sell: base lot * level1 times

Spread free buy/sell: base lot * level2 times

Custom distance buy/sell limit: base lot * level3 times



Shortcut key:
  1. Q - Market buy
  2. W - Bid price linked to buy limit
  3. E - Specify the distance to hang the buy limit
  4. R - Close buy order
  5. A - Sell at market price
  6. S - Ask price linked to sell limit
  7. D - Specify the distance to hang the sale
  8. F - Close sales order
  9. C - Hedge close all and clear unfilled transactions
  10. P - Move the Stat Panel to the position of the last mouse click
Risk control:
Stop loss (take the most stringent one)
  1. Specify distance
  2. Maximum loss amount of base lot
  3. The maximum loss amount of the total lot of this order
Maximum single side - maxOrders: included in warehouse and unfilled orders

Statistics:
  1. Only the accumulated results of this trading day are counted.
  2. Only count the current symbol
  3. show spread
  4. Show pending distance


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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