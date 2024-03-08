ScalperHelper
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 8 March 2024
- Activations: 5
Ultra-short-term trading assistant
One-click quick trading（Preset types orders）
base lot: minimum lot placed
Market buy/sell: base lot * level1 times
Spread free buy/sell: base lot * level2 times
Custom distance buy/sell limit: base lot * level3 times
Shortcut key:
- Q - Market buy
- W - Bid price linked to buy limit
- E - Specify the distance to hang the buy limit
- R - Close buy order
- A - Sell at market price
- S - Ask price linked to sell limit
- D - Specify the distance to hang the sale
- F - Close sales order
- C - Hedge close all and clear unfilled transactions
- P - Move the Stat Panel to the position of the last mouse click
Risk control:
Stop loss (take the most stringent one)
- Specify distance
- Maximum loss amount of base lot
- The maximum loss amount of the total lot of this order
Statistics:
- Only the accumulated results of this trading day are counted.
- Only count the current symbol
- show spread
- Show pending distance