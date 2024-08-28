How to set the time of Night Swimmer EA

To ensure your Night Swimmer EA functions optimally in your specific time zone, it's essential to adjust the start and end hours.

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Download the Set Files: Begin by downloading the set files from the comments section. As shown in Image 1, the default start and end hour are set to 23 and 1, respectively. These settings are based on GMT+3.

Image 1: Set files' default start and end hour







2. Check Your Broker's Server Time: Locate your broker's server time zone (Image 2).





Image 2: your broker time





3. Compare Time Zones: Compare your broker's server time zone with GMT+3 by searching "GMT Time" in google (Image 3) then add 3 hours to it (in this example 13:55 + 3:00 = 16:55). If they differ, you'll need to adjust the Night Swimmer EA's settings.









Image 3: Finding GMT time on google











4. Adjust the Set Files:

Identify Your Broker's Time Zone: Determine the time zone in which your broker's server operates.

Determine the time zone in which your broker's server operates. Calculate the Hour Difference: Calculate the difference in hours between your broker's time zone and GMT+3.

Calculate the difference in hours between your broker's time zone and GMT+3. Adjust the Start and End Hours: Add or subtract the calculated hour difference from the default start and end hours (23 and 1) to align with your broker's time zone.





Example:

If your broker's server is 13:55 (GMT), which is 3 hours behind GMT+3, you would need to adjust the start and end hours to 20 and 22, respectively.

By following these steps, you can ensure that your Night Swimmer EA starts and stops trading at the appropriate times for your location.





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